Did NewJeans copy aespa for NJZ rebrand? Netizens clash over metallic logo design plagiarism claims; READ

The globally popular girl group formerly known as NewJeans has officially rebranded as NJZ, but their transformation has not come without controversy. Some netizens have accused the group of plagiarizing aespa’s signature aesthetic, citing similarities in NJZ’s new metallic logo and chromatic visual elements.

The group’s latest teaser images show a mature, edgy aesthetic, a noticeable shift from their previous concepts. With metallic elements and a rugged, scratched-metal logo, NJZ appears to be embracing a bold, futuristic vibe. The chromatic metal textures in the teaser visuals have piqued fans' curiosity, leaving them eager to see how this transformation will translate into their upcoming music and performances.

Their first major appearance under the new name is set for ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025, where NJZ will take the stage alongside renowned artists like Quavo, Metro Boomin, and Zico. Fans are particularly excited as the group is expected to debut never-before-heard music.

However, critics argue that the metallic textures and futuristic chrome elements in NJZ’s teasers bear a resemblance to aespa’s well-known cyberpunk-inspired branding, leading to accusations of plagiarism.

On the other hand, many fans have come to NJZ’s defense, questioning the validity of the plagiarism claims. Supporters argue that metallic textures and futuristic aesthetics are common design elements and should not be considered exclusive to any one group.

Many netizens believe that metallic logos and concepts should not be exclusively linked to aespa, as these design choices have been widely used across various music genres and artistic concepts. Some argue that the controversy is overblown, with accusations arising almost immediately after NJZ’s new concept was unveiled.

Despite the ongoing debate, excitement for NJZ’s debut under their new name remains at an all-time high. Fans are eager to witness how this rebranding will influence their music, choreography, and overall artistic vision. The group’s appearance at ComplexCon is set to be a defining moment, offering audiences a first look at NJZ’s evolved image and sound.

As the countdown to their debut performance continues, one thing is certain: NJZ is ready to step into the spotlight with a fresh perspective, and their fans are more than ready to embrace this new era. Whether or not the plagiarism controversy affects their momentum remains to be seen, but for now, all eyes are on NJZ as they gear up for an electrifying comeback.