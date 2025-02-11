Did NewJeans' Hanni refuse ADOR's visa extension proposal? Speculations of group promoting overseas run rampant

NewJeans members have sparked curiosity after rebranding as NJZ and announcing their first activity with their new identity. Fans have been watching them closely to be updated about their whereabouts and recently, Hanni has been the center of talks. On February 11, K-media reports suggested that the K-pop idol refused ADOR's proposal to extend her visa, following its expiration.

The NewJeans member is not a citizen of South Korea, instead, she holds dual citizenship in Australia and Vietnam. To live and work in the nation, she had an E-6 visa, which expired earlier this month, as reported by TV Daily, a South Korean media outlet. Hanni will not be able to engage in entertainment activities within South Korea unless she renews her visa. That would require the girl group member to go through some ordeal and deal with some paperwork.

However, ADOR saved her the trouble by preparing all the necessary documents for her visa extension. But Hanni reportedly refused to sign them, probably due to NewJeans' strained relations with the label. When asked for a statement regarding Hanni's visa status, ADOR responded by saying, "We cannot confirm this information," and declined to comment further. Some even speculate that Hanni’s inability to participate in entertainment activities in South Korea will lead to the group’s decision to promote overseas.

Advertisement

The girl group is currently under a legal and public battle with ADOR, regarding the validity of their contract termination. ADOR had filed a lawsuit against the girl group in January this year, after they held a press conference in November 2024, announcing their unilateral decision of parting ways with the management agency. As the situation remains unresolved and her visa has expired, Hanni is also at risk of facing legal complications if she attempts to sign with a new agency.