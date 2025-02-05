Did Ok Taecyeon propose to mystery non-celeb girlfriend in Paris? Viral photos featuring diamond ring surprise fans

Actor and singer Ok Taecyeon allegedly has marriage plans in mind. In some viral photos, he was seen with his non-celebrity girlfriend in Paris, probing proposals. The romantic photos of the couple surfaced online on February 5, and took the internet by storm. The two of them looked happy in the city of love and his fan gushed at their chemistry in the photos.

The 2PM member, who is currently making headlines for his upcoming project The First Night With the Duke, might just have had a real-life K-drama moment. He allegedly proposed to his girlfriend under the classic icon of love, the Eiffel tower. Fans noticed the pics of the same in an Instagram photography page. The concerned page named The Best Photo Paris features couples in the city.

In a now-deleted post, fans got to have a good look at OK Taecyeon's girlfriend, putting an end to their curiosity. However, among all the drama, the authenticity of the pics couldn't be confirmed. In the viral pics, the actor was seen on his knees before his girlfriend, with a ring in hand. His girlfriend had an adorable reaction to the situation, looking stunned at the beginning to being all-smiles afterwards.

She also flaunted her big, sparkly diamond ring in her finger in the aesthetically pleasing pics. The two of them posed with a beautiful bouquet with the Eiffel tower in the background. Fans took to social media to circulate the pics, before they were taken down by the Instagram account. They poured in their congratulatory messages and expressed joy on the alleged happy life update of their beloved celebrity.

They were ready to see the 36-year-old on-screen romance-specialist get settled with the love of his life. Previously, Ok Taecyeon admitted being in a relationship with a non-celebrity. The couple was spotted by fans and netizens spending quality time together ever since. Fans called his alleged proposal to be “cool” and the pics to be “cute”. If the news of his engagement were to be true, the couple would receive love and support from fans around the globe.