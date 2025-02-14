Did politician Park Ji Won pull strings for NewJeans’ Hanni’s visa? Public outrage after NJZ rebrand

The legal battle between NJZ (NewJeans) and ADOR has taken another turn, this time centering around the visa status of Hanni, the group’s only foreign member. With her ability to remain and work in South Korea in question, recent developments have sparked discussions, particularly after a politician’s involvement in securing her visa.

Hanni, who holds dual citizenship in Australia and Vietnam, had been residing in South Korea on an E-6 visa, a type of work visa commonly issued to entertainers. However, her visa reportedly expired in January 2025, raising concerns about her ability to continue working in the country. Normally, visa extensions require employer sponsorship, but complications arose when NJZ’s members announced their contract termination with ADOR in November 2024.

ADOR quickly contested the group’s contract termination, calling it unlawful and initiating legal action against the members. Until the case is resolved, Hanni is unable to sign with another agency, leaving her without an official employer to facilitate her visa extension. As a result, her legal stay in South Korea became a subject of intense public scrutiny, with many speculating on how she would overcome the situation.

Recently, ADOR claimed that Hanni had refused to sign the documents they had prepared to extend her visa, implying that she was not cooperating with the company despite the ongoing lawsuit. This statement added fuel to the fire, raising further rumors about Hanni’s intentions and whether she would be forced to leave South Korea. However, in a swift response, Hanni’s parents released an official statement denying ADOR’s claims. They clarified that their daughter had already secured a new visa on February 11 through proper legal procedures, rendering ADOR’s paperwork unnecessary.

Shortly after Hanni’s visa approval was confirmed, it was revealed that Democratic Party lawmaker Park Ji Won had played a key role in facilitating the process. On February 12, Rep. Park disclosed in a blog post that he had raised the issue during a plenary session of the Judiciary Committee and credited the Ministry of Justice for its swift action in issuing the visa. “This morning, at the Judiciary Committee, we questioned Acting Minister of Justice Kim Seok Woo, and I would like to thank the Director-General of Immigration at the Ministry of Justice for swiftly processing and issuing the visa”, he stated.

While his statements provided clarity on how Hanni obtained her visa so quickly, they also ignited a wave of backlash. Many netizens criticized Rep. Park for using his position to intervene in what they saw as a private legal matter. Detractors argued that a lawmaker’s involvement in an individual’s visa application, especially that of a foreign celebrity currently involved in a contract dispute, was inappropriate and an overreach of political influence.

While some fans defended Rep. Park’s actions, arguing that he was merely ensuring that a legal procedure was carried out efficiently, others expressed strong opposition. Critics accused him of prioritizing the visa issue of a foreign celebrity over more pressing national concerns, questioning whether such intervention was ethical.