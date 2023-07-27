Did rapper Latto from BTS' Jungkook's Seven music video delete racist tweets? Netizens react to past comments

In today's interconnected world, social media has the power to make or break a person's reputation, and rapper Latto from Atlanta is no exception. Despite gaining popularity for her collaboration with BTS' Jungkook on track Seven, Latto's rising fame took a hit when Korean netizens stumbled upon her past racist tweets, leading to widespread controversy and disappointment.

A discovery from the past

On July 26, an online post titled ‘Billboard Rookie Latto Is Deleting Past Racist Tweets’ went viral among Korean netizens. The post showcased a series of tweets from Latto’s past that contained offensive and explicitly racist rhetoric directed toward Asians. The discovery was met with shock and dismay, especially considering the recent collaboration between Latto and Jungkook, which had initially garnered favorable opinions from many Koreans.

Upon uncovering these controversial tweets, Korean netizens were quick to express their disapproval of Latto’s actions. Many were disappointed to find that she chose to delete the offensive posts rather than issuing a formal apology. This response only fueled the flames of outrage, with netizens voicing their belief that an apology should precede any attempts at damage control.

Criticism Over Collaborating with Jungkook

The irony of LATTO's collaboration with BTS' Jungkook on Seven did not escape the notice of Korean netizens. They questioned how someone with a history of racist comments could be allowed to feature in a track alongside an idol who promotes inclusivity and unity.

Some netizens even expressed their desire for a version of the song without Latto’s rap part, believing it to be incongruous with the overall message of the song. As discussions intensified, Korean netizens debated Latto’s intentions, with some accusing her of using K-pop's popularity to her advantage without genuinely embracing its values. The rapper's actions led to doubts about her sincerity and raised questions about her ideology and principles.

