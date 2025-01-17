Did RIIZE members take advantage of celeb status at Incheon Airport? Fans furious at alleged special treatment

K-pop boy band RIIZE appeared at the Incheon International Airport on January 17 KST to head to their upcoming schedule in Tokyo, Japan. Fans took the opportunity to take their videos, however a large part of the crowd was mad at them for cutting through the entry line, while the others have been waiting for a long time to get through.

The wait time to get past the entry gate has been really long lately, even up to 2-3 hours, owing to the increase in international travel. Thereby the people are already expected to be in a crappy mood and with celebrities not having to wait like them, might have made them feel discriminated against. The RIIZE members were to take a morning flight, in the crowd-filled Incheon International Airport, when the mob yelled at them to not cut the line.

In a video shared by a Korean media agency, a man can be heard screaming "get in the back of the line!", with his words aimed at the six-member boy band, consisting of Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton. The incident brought forth the discussion of whether or not celebrities should receive special treatment. Some netizens commented, "If they cut lines, they should get yelled at." Another said, "If there's a 2-hour long wait, then it doesn't matter if you're a celebrity, you need to wait." A third remarked, "If I waited 2 hours and then saw those boys stalking up to the gate without a wait, I'd be mad too."

As opposed to these opinions, there is another set of people who feel there would be a bigger mess if celebrities stood in line with the commoners. Huge crowds of reporters and fans would lurk around them and the time needed to get past the gate would be even more. So to avoid the bigger inconvenience, celebs have to be moved earlier than the rest.

On the 17th, RIIZE was to travel to Japan for their first-ever fan meet in the nation, titled RIIZE: The Secret LIEZ. They are slated to meet their fans in Japan for two days (three sessions) on January 18 and 19 at Pia Arena, Yokohama. The group made their Japanese debut with the single Lucky on September 5, 2024.

