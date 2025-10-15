Did RM just leak BTS’ 2026 spring album comeback plan? ‘End of March’ slip up catches fans by surprise

BTS music comeback in March 2026, we’re coming for you! RM, J-Hope, and V attended W Korea’s Love Your W Breast Cancer Awareness event on October 15 and dropped the most important update of the year. A video shared on the Instagram account of the magazine revealed the three having a fun time at the fashion event, where a casual question revealed a bigger truth. RM revealed that he will be working on his dancing skills, which the fans can check out next year, and let the approximate schedule get leaked at the same time, “end of March”.

BTS’ spring 2026 comeback album plans revealed by leader RM

RM is the spoiler King, and it has been proven once again! An unalarming video shared on the Korean magazine’s account has gained a lot of attention for being the truth bearer of BTS’ comeback plans. The group’s three members, present at the noble event, were asked about their year-end plans. Deciding to talk about their choice to work on their new music, the leader revealed that they’ll be preparing the album, filming the jacket (cover) photos, and shooting the actual music video.

With the year-end revelation of filming a music video already becoming a surprise announcement, another one followed. Continuing to talk about their album and hyping it up, J-Hope shot a question at RM, asking him if he wants to practice dancing right now! The dance leader, it was a tricky move and was meant to make them laugh, but his same-aged friend dropped some more truth bombs and shared how he was all set to begin training from tomorrow, much to everyone’s surprise.

V began dancing on the side, which further encouraged RM to reveal that fans can check out his moves at the ‘end of March’ next year! There came the BIG spoiler. While previously only the plans for spring 2026 comeback were confirmed, the rapper’s revelation has somewhat confirmed the exact schedule.

