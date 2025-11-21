Did RM say BTS album is spring-themed? Jimin calls new music ‘really great’ and reveals why they’re scared

BTS is prepping for their new album, all set to release in March 2026. While the group is working hard on recording, revising, and choreographing their new music, fans are awaiting any news. Members RM and Jimin turned on a joint livestream to interact with the BTS ARMY and update them about the status of the album. They added that with a scale so great, the members cannot help but feel anxious ahead. Post the end of the live, it was a surprise when fans began speaking about how ‘spring’ would be the theme of the new music. However, they did not say so, and it was a mere mistranslation.

BTS members RM and Jimin reveal details about upcoming album

Jimin said, “The song's really.. really great,” to which the BTS leader agreed. “I really love the song, but I'm scared,” added the Promise singer.

RM resonated with the feeling, “It is scary~ I asked that day, ‘If you were us, wouldn't you be scared too?’ Anyone would be, but we'll willingly bear it and push forward, because we have ARMY.”

In a separate moment, RM began spilling some details about the album, and while his younger member tried to stop him, he continued, “I can talk about the new album. The new album’s theme.” However, the auto translator on Weverse, where the livestream was being held, said, “The theme of the new year’s spring.” This led many fans to believe that the BTS leader revealed that the theme of the upcoming album would be spring. A mistranslation once again spread rumors about the group’s comeback.

As the fans continued asking questions and demanding spoilers, the duo fooled them multiple times with false hints and laughed their guts out. So far, it is known that the team has wrapped up recording, while they are also said to be working on revisions at the moment. Jimin and RM were seen warming themselves up for upcoming choreography lessons for their new music during the livestream.

