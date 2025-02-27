Did Seo In Guk and Jung Eun Ji just tease Reply 1997 reunion? Lovestagram clues have the internet buzzing

Reply 1997 fans, assemble! There’s a possibility that Yoon Yoon Je and Sung Si Won reunion might happen soon. Idols-turned-actors Seo In Guk and APink’s Jung Eun Ji recently took to social media and posted pictures that sent netizens on a nostalgic trip.

In the snaps, the actors are seen holding a Polaroid camera. Seo In Guk is looking at a photo, smiling, with the camera in his right hand, while Jung Eun Ji is smiling as she gazes at the device Seo In Guk is dressed in an off-white, bluish shirt paired with a cream-coloured top and blue denim, sitting casually on a sofa. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Ji wears a cream-coloured top and blue denim, complementing the cozy, vintage vibe.

To add to the mystery, both actors included emojis with a question mark and an exclamation mark in their captions, leaving fans excited and speculating about a possible reunion. While no other information has been provided, anticipation among fans on social media is running high as the Reply 1997 couple continues to tease.

Though nothing specific has been confirmed, some believe that Jung Eun Ji might appear on Seo In Guk’s YouTube show, which could explain why they took the photos. Others are hoping for some kind of collaboration or performance. However, nothing is certain yet. Speculations are running wild in fans' minds! Check out the instagram post's here:

Reply 1997 takes viewers on a nostalgic journey back to the late '90s, capturing the heart of first-generation K-pop fandom and the simplicity of teenage friendships. Set in Busan, the drama follows Sung Shi Won, a high schooler obsessed with boyband H.O.T, and her five close friends. The story travels back and forth between their youthful days in 1997 and their reunion in 2012 as 33-year-olds, where one couple is set to announce their marriage. Reply 1997 beautifully captures the innocence, dreams, and bonds of youth.

Seo In Guk, a South Korean singer and actor under Story J Company and AER MUSIC, has built an impressive career in film and television. He starred in dramas like Reply 1997 (2012), Doom at Your Service (2021), and Death’s Game (2023), as well as films like Pipeline (2020) and Project Wolf Hunting (2022). He is set to star alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in Boyfriend on Demand. On the other hand, Jung Eun Ji, made her acting debut in Reply 1997 (2012), earning multiple awards, including Best New TV Actress at the 49th Baeksang Arts Awards.