Did SEVENTEEN's DK get 'booed' by fans during CARATLAND while performing SHINee's Taemin's Guilty? Know more

SEVENTEEN started their fan meeting, SEVENTEEN in CARATLAND, at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul with an energetic first day. However, fans were upset when SEVENTEEN's DK was unexpectedly "booed" during his CARATLAND performance, where he danced in his unique and humorous style to entertain his fans.

SEVENTEEN’s DK gets ‘booed’ by fans during CARATLAND

SEVENTEEN is known for their "unfitting" song performance challenge, where they dance to parts of popular songs by other K-pop groups that they feel don't suit them. During CARATLAND, fans were disappointed, and some even booed when DK did not go shirtless while performing Taemin's Guilty.

On the first night, DK's song assignment was SHINee Taemin’s Guilty. After his team lost the game, DK took center stage and amused netizens by performing the dance with fake abs, bringing laughter to the audience.

Most netizens adored DK's humor and appreciated his efforts to entertain CARATs with laughter. However, there was disappointment when, after his performance, some in the crowd reacted by "booing" because DK didn't reveal his abs as expected. This reaction seemed to upset DK and his fellow members, like Seungkwan, who showed support with a "yellow card" gesture to those booing, and Mingyu, along with others, stepped in to comfort him.

Advertisement

During the event, although the booing towards DK may have been intended as a joke and not serious, fans observed DK's expression falling after hearing the reactions. Many expressed anger over the fact that DK isn't often seen showing his body like other members as he isn’t comfortable, and they defended his efforts to make fans laugh and create a unique and happy atmosphere.

In his closing remarks, DK addressed the situation, clarifying that he wasn't sulking but acknowledging that he was caught off guard and upset by the reaction. He reassured CARATs that he would strive to deliver a better performance next time. Fans took to social media to voice out their opinions regarding the entire situation.

More about SEVENTEEN’s CARATLAND

On July 23, SEVENTEEN kicked off their 8th fan meeting, SEVENTEEN in CARATLAND, at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The event was packed with joyous and interactive moments, featuring lively performances, engaging games, and various activities that delighted both the members and their dedicated fans. It was also live-streamed on Weverse for fans online.

Advertisement

During the concert, SEVENTEEN delighted fans with solo dance covers of songs by various artists. Highlights included Jeonghan covering Tap by Taeyong, The8 performing Maniac by VIVIZ, Vernon dancing to Supernova by aespa, Jun covering SHEESH by BABYMONSTER, Mingyu's performance of Sticky by KISS OF LIFE, and Woozi's cover of How Sweet by NewJeans.

Each member impressed with their individual covers, with Mingyu notably capturing attention for his performance of Sticky. However, Woozi also shone brightly during the segment, performing a longer portion of his song compared to others.

Ironically, these performances were originally meant as a "punishment" for losing a team game, requiring the members to dance to songs that supposedly "didn’t suit them." Despite this, Woozi displayed smoothness and mastery in his dance, showcasing his extensive practice and comfort with the choreography. His confident performance indicated that he was completely in his element during the event.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN fights back using power of conduction in dark and electric comeback music video for Maestro; WATCH