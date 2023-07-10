Did SEVENTEEN's Mingyu take BTS' Jungkook's advice to go on live when he misses fans? K-pop stans connect dots

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu went live to chat with his fans, while casually speaking he happened to refer to one of the moments he shared with BTS' Jungkook. Mingyu did not name Jungkook however fans pointed out the story he mentioned includes the BTS maknae which the entire K-pop has witnessed.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu referring to BTS' Jungkook

On July 10, Mingyu started a live video after a performance to quickly chat with his fans since he missed him. He started the live saying that SEVENTEEN members will soon join him for a meal so he started a live video before having his food. Mingyu without mentioning Jungkook's name said that a specific Sunbaenim (senior) goes live when he misses his fans so he also planned on doing the same. Fans noticed it immediately and pointed out that it could be Jungkook of BTS. While Mingyu was discussing his hair and makeup taking opinions and advice from his fans, K-pop fans on Twitter celebrated once again as they believe their favorite idols have shared a moment again.

The last time Jungkook and Mingyu were spotted together was on Jungkook's live video which was quite short and at a very random time, 4 am KST. While Mingyu was dumbfounded by Jungkook starting a live video at 4 am, he probably took his advice. Jungkook has always been going live whenever he felt right. Since Jungkook has fans from all over the globe he has good numbers of viewers at any time. Jungkook told Mingyu that he can start a live video whenever wishes to speak to his fans. Jungkook and Mingyu are the same age, however, BTS debuted before SEVENTEEN making them industry seniors. Fans connected the dots swiftly and pointed out that Mingyu is talking about Jungkook.

About Mingyu and Jungkook

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and BTS' Jungkook were born in the same year in 1997, the two K-pop idols are very close friends. They both are part of the 97s group which includes other K-pop idols of the same age who often hang out with each other. The 97s group includes ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, Dokyeom and The8, GOT7's Yugyeom and BamBam, NCT 127's Jaehyun and newly added to the list is Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan.

