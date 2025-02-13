Did singer UMI really ‘clout chase’ using BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie? Singer sets the record straight

Singer UMI, who got famous among K-pop fans for her collaboration with BTS’ V on Wherever U R, recently found herself caught in the crossfire of online speculation after posting a TikTok video. What began as a simple appreciation for BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s music quickly escalated into accusations of ‘clout chasing’, with netizens claiming that she was trying to stir up past dating rumors between BTS’s V and Jennie. The backlash grew so intense that UMI was compelled to address the situation publicly.

The issue began when UMI uploaded a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing to Love Hangover, a song by BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The post was well-received by many fans, with some even requesting that she record a full cover of the track. However, what seemed like a harmless appreciation of music quickly took an unexpected turn.

A particular comment under UMI’s video drew attention, where a user praised her song choice. UMI, in response, left a few happy emojis as a simple acknowledgment. While this exchange might have seemed inconsequential, it became a point of contention when netizens discovered that the account she had replied to was a dedicated ‘ship’ account for V and Jennie. Given the past speculation surrounding the two K-pop stars’ rumored relationship in 2023, some interpreted UMI’s response as a deliberate attempt to involve herself in the discussion and gain attention from the controversy.

As the speculation spread, UMI began facing an increasing wave of criticism. While some fans defended her, arguing that she had no control over who commented on her video, the overwhelming negativity led UMI to speak out against the accusations.

In response to the growing controversy, UMI posted another TikTok video to clarify her stance. She firmly denied any intention of stirring up rumors or seeking attention, saying, "To assume that I know something, to assume that I’m clout-chasing, or that I’m trying to make something happen… it’s just an assumption, and it’s a storyline that you’re creating".

UMI went on to explain that she never involves herself in the personal lives of artists she collaborates with. Her only focus is on music, and her appreciation for Jennie’s song had nothing to do with external speculations. "Any type of hype that’s been created from this conversation is not because I created it, it’s because you’re circulating a misunderstanding", UMI pointed out, addressing those who had blown the situation out of proportion. "Creating music and collaboration especially is not about drama starting, it’s not about division. It’s about sharing and appreciating each other’s art", she further added, hoping to shift the focus back to creativity rather than controversy.

Following UMI’s statement, many fans and supporters rallied behind her, condemning the wave of baseless accusations. BTS fans in particular expressed disappointment in the way the situation had been handled by some netizens, emphasizing that UMI had done nothing wrong. Many pointed out how damaging online speculation can be and urged people to think critically before jumping to conclusions.