Did SM Entertainment forget to add drums in EXO’s B-side track Cinderella? Producer reveals original version

EXO's management agency SM Entertainment recently found itself surrounded by controversy over the way they allegedly treated the group members. The label's actions, such as their legal disputes with Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, as well as the unexpected announcement of Kai's military enlistment prior to the group's comeback, have drawn negative attention.

SM Entertainment forgot to add drums to Cinderella?

The release of EXO's highly anticipated album, EXIST, brought further scrutiny upon SM Entertainment when one of the album's producers, Marz (Paul Thompson), claimed that the label had ‘forgotten’ to include part of the background music in the B-side track, Cinderella. The song quickly became a fan-favorite among the tracks on the album, and its production seemed to be without major flaws. However, during a live stream, Marz accused SM Entertainment of omitting drums from the song and played a snippet of the demo version, which included the drums.

Netizens have mixed feelings

Given the ongoing issues between EXO and SM Entertainment, many fans interpreted this incident as yet another example of the company's mismanagement and mistreatment of the group. Online forums echoed these sentiments, with fans expressing their dissatisfaction in the comments. Nevertheless, not all fans subscribed to this narrative. While some EXO fans remain critical of SM Entertainment, they suggested that the decision to exclude drums from Cinderella might have been intentional. They argued that the song was already excellent as it is and didn't require any further alterations.

It's worth noting that Marz himself is a somewhat controversial figure in the K-Pop industry. He has faced criticism in the past for his comments about BTS and Steve Aoki, which left a negative impression on many K-Pop fans. However, Marz and his team, MZMC, have also been involved in the creation of major hits such as EXO's Love Shot and NCT DOJAEJUNG's Perfume. Regardless of the reason behind the absence of drums in Cinderella, fans acknowledged that EXO members contributed to making it an incredible track, alongside all the other songs on EXIST. While some fans expressed disappointment with SM Entertainment's alleged oversight, others defended the decision, recognizing the song's merits in its existing form.

