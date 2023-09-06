Did Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders buy USD 2.28 million home in Hawaii? Reports leave fans in awe

One, particularly in Hawaii, grabbed the attention of netizens when it was reported that the said real estate investment was priced at 2.28 million USD. On September 4, tvN's show Free Doctor revealed to the viewers about many of South Korea's biggest celebrities' real-estate portfolios overseas. It was reported on the show that actor Song Joong Ki had a remarkable portfolio when it came to real estate.

Song Joong Ki reportedly owns 2.28 million USD home in Hawaii

One of the hosts from the show mentioned that Song Joong Ki has homes in Seoul which is the capital city of South Korea, in Rome which is the capital city of Italy, and in Hawaii which is an island state in the United States of America. The host of the show remarked that ever since his wife gave birth, the couple has been living in Rome, Italy. When asked a real estate specialist about Song Joong Ki's investment portfolio, the expert remarked that the real estate located in Hawaii is way more expensive than an American home on average. The actor purchased the Hawaiian home in December 2019 for 2.28 million USD. The residence purchased by the actor is a condominium as shared by the specialist and has panoramic views of Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head.

Recent updates about Song Joong Ki

He was last seen acting in Reborn Rich, a fantasy revenge series directed by Jeong Dae Yoon in November 2022. Following this he announced his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders in January 2023 and welcomed a baby boy in June 2023 in Rome. He is set to appear in a criminal thriller film called Bogota: City of the Lost starring alongside Lee Hee Joon and Kwon Hae Hyo. The movie is directed by Kim Seong Je. The filming for the same was wrapped up in October 2021.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Arthdal Chronicles 2: Lee Joon Gi discusses taking over Song Joong Ki’s double roles in press conference