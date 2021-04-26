Did Song Joong Ki's India based Fan Club send him a coffee truck on the sets of Vincenzo?

If his latest Instagram post is to go by Song Joong Ki's Indian fans have contributed in sending him a coffee truck on the sets of his drama Vincenzo! Read on to find out.

Song Joong Ki once again proves his stardom has no boundaries with his legal thriller drama Vincenzo. Song Joong Ki plays Vincenzo Cassano, a lawyer and consigliere of the mafia. He is a Korean man who was bought up in Italy. He comes to Korea, where he meets the feisty and hot-headed Hong Cha Young and together, they team up to bring down the high and mighty Babel Group and Vincenzo's nemesis, Jang Han Seok. The show is immensely loved by fans and if the ratings are to go by, hugely popular amongst fans.

It is no secret that actors' fan clubs send them coffee and food trucks. It is believed that this tradition is religiously followed amongst Korean stars, as once upon a time Korea was not an economically well-to-do country and struggled to even have a one-square meal. Thus, Koreans value the importance of food and believe in the adage of 'sharing is caring'. Previously, Hallyu superstar Lee Min Ho's Fanclub Minoz India sent a coffee truck on the sets of The King: Eternal Monarch and now it seems Song Joong Ki's India fanbase has sent him a coffee truck. Song Joong Ki took to Instagram to share pictures of him posing against his coffee truck. In one of the carousel photos, we can see the Indian tricolour, amongst other countries flags. It seems like Song Joong Ki's Indian fanbase has generously sent him a coffee truck to shower their love and support for fans.

You can check out the image below:

Meanwhile, following the airing of the 18th episode, Vincenzo scored an average nationwide rating of 12.3 percent, marking a new all-time high for the show. With only two episodes left, we are sure to show is heading to a blockbuster finale.

