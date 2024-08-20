Did T.O.P. block fans for tagging him in BIGBANG's debut anniversary posts? Here's what we know

BIGBANG, the legendary K-pop group, is celebrating their 18th debut anniversary. As fans celebrate the occasion, some tension has started to brew with one of the members. Allegedly, former member T.O.P is blocking fans on the internet who are tagging him and congratulating him on the anniversary posts.

On August 19, 2024, BIGBANG marks their 18th debut anniversary, as they started their journey back in 2006. However, one of the prominent members of the group, who is no longer associated with it, has caught fans’ attention due to his unusual behavior. VIPs took to social media to celebrate the occasion and made multiple posts about it online. Naturally, all the members of the group are tagged in various posts as a way to wish them on the monumental day.

However, fans have shared that T.O.P has blocked several pages that tagged him in the group’s anniversary posts. Confused by his abrupt instance, it led to an online discourse where fans tried to decipher the intention behind it. Netizens have concluded he does not wish to be associated with the group after leaving it. He actively liked the posts congratulating him on his debut rather than the group’s. T.O.P left the group and YG Entertainment in 2023 officially.

Furthermore, the current members, G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung, of the group took to their social media accounts to commemorate BIGBANG’s 18th anniversary. Fans noticed that they had only tagged each other and not the two members who left the group previously.

T.O.P, or Choi Seung Hyun, is currently not signed by any company and has not been active as a K-pop idol. However, he will be appearing in the much-anticipated South Korean series Squid Game Season 2.

The Kings of K-pop, BIGBANG, revolutionized the music industry with innovative sound and charismatic performances. The group is credited with spreading the Hallyu Wave worldwide and making K-pop a global phenomenon. They were one of the first K-pop groups to enter the Billboard charts, opening opportunities for other groups in the industry. Currently, the group is only composed of three members: G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung.

