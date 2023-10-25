Did TXT members re-create iconic Boys Over Flowers look during fansign?

TXT, or TOMORROW X TOGETHER, recently hosted in-person fan meetings where they had the opportunity to greet and interact with their fans, affectionately known as MOAs. These gatherings were filled with enjoyable moments that resonated with their dedicated fanbase.

One particular moment from the event garnered significant attention on social media. This moment was somehow connected to the 2010 hit K-drama Boys Over Flowers, sparking excitement and conversations among fans.

TXT re-creates Boys Over Flowers

In their recent fansign event, TXT unintentionally recreated the iconic look from the 2010 hit K-drama Boys Over Flowers. The K-drama is an evergreen classic and is loved by many. The viral video shows Beomgyu who is in a pigtail with Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, and HueningKai, and they all are standing together with each other. MOAs compared to the iconic Boys Over Flowers poster in which Ku Hye Sun, the female lead, is posing in the leftmost corner, similar to Beomgyu, with Song Woo Bin, Kim Bum, Lee Min Ho, and Kim Hyun Joong standing beside her. This Boys Over Flowers poster look was pretty similar to the TXT’s way of standing and posing, which made fans draw a hilarious comparison between the two.

TXT recent activities

TXT is set to star in the upcoming Japanese anime series Crayon Shin Chan, which will air on October 28. The episode will feature TXT visiting Kasukabe City, where Shin Chan lives, and meeting the iconic Nohara family. The Back For More singers ventured into voice acting for the first time by recording their own dialogue lines in Japanese. Additionally, they created a dubbed version in Korean to cater to their Korean audience. The Korean version of the episode is set to be broadcast in Korea at a later date.

The rising K-pop sensation has also achieved a remarkable feat by debuting at the top of Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with their latest album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. What's even more impressive is their No. 3 placement on the highly sought-after Billboard 200 chart. According to Luminate, previously known as Nielsen Music, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL accumulated a total of 114,500 equivalent album units for the week ending on October 19. With all of these achievements, TXT has once again proven its place and power in the K-pop industry as the 4th gen supergroup.

