Did TXT's Soobin, RIIZE's Seunghan mock LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae? Mistranslation controversy explained; Fans react

RIIZE’s Seunghan and TXT’s Soobin found themselves at the center of a heated debate, particularly among international fans, on November 16. Allegations surfaced, accusing them of mocking LE SSERAFIM’s Hong Eunchae during a supposedly private Instagram live session. The controversy stemmed from a website’s mistranslation of a leaked livestream, grabbing the attention of Korean netizens on The qoo, a popular online community.

A video surfaced on November 16, seemingly featuring individuals resembling TXT’s Soobin and RIIZE’s Seunghan. The clip captured them conversing on a shared Instagram Live broadcast, which reportedly had a limited audience of only about four viewers. During this interaction, the individual presumed to be Seunghan was heard ridiculing someone before mentioning Eunchae. The person believed to be Soobin then responded to him by suggesting that he would display something, using his toes to mimic a rude hand gesture.

Here’s an actual translation of Soobin and Seunghan’s conversation

Seunghan: It’s a fact. (incomprehensible) can’t dance, sing, or rap. Just excited just because you MC-ed for Music Bank. You even got to meet our Eunchae.

Soobin: I have something to show you. *turns the camera to show his foot making the gesture*

This conversation might come as a surprise to some, given Seunghan’s recent debut with RIIZE and Soobin’s debut with TXT in 2019. What further raised eyebrows was Seunghan’s apparent reference to the LE SSERAFIM member as “our” Eunchae.

However, the mistranslation of this conversation on the website read:

Seunghan: But isn’t this a fact? It’s a fact. She can’t dance, can’t sing, and can’t rap. She’s all excited just because she got to MC for Mubank; our Eunchae is there (on the show).

Soobin: There’s something I want to give (turns the camera to show his foot making the gesture).

This misinterpretation led to a debate among netizens across the globe while both Seunghan and Soobin had to face the heat from international fans.

Here’s how the fans reacted:

Hence, it can be said that considering the genuine context of the conversation and the one who seemed to look like Soobin's reaction, it's probable that the individual resembling Seunghan was playfully making those comments about Soobin rather than Eunchae. Her reference might have been linked to Soobin co-hosting Music Bank with Eunchae in early 2023.

