Did you know actors Gong Yoo and Kang Dong Won are related? Know family ties of Korean superstars

The unexpected connection between Kang Dong Won and Gong Yoo as in-laws has captivated many. Their intriguing relationship came to light on tvN's You Quiz on the Block in September, where it was revealed that both hail from Busan and their grandfathers shared a close bond, resulting in their families becoming related. Despite facing challenges as newcomers in the industry, their supportive bond remains steadfast, albeit now restricted to occasional contacts due to their demanding schedules.

How are Gong Yoo and Kang Dong Won related?

The connection between actors Gong Yoo and Kang Dong Won transcends mere friendship, delving deep into their family history. In a surprising revelation, Kang Dong Won discovered in 2004, during a conversation with his father, that his grandfather shared a close bond with a member of the Gong family line. This revelation unveiled the childhood friendship between Kang Dong Won's grandfather and Gong Yoo's grandfather, illuminating the long-standing connection between the two actors' families.

The revelation of the relationship between actors Gong Yoo and Kang Dong Won took yet another surprising turn. As the story unfolded, it was disclosed on TMI News that the siblings of Gong Yoo and Kang Dong Won's parents ended up marrying each other. In simpler terms, this astonishing revelation means that Gong Yoo and Kang Dong Won are actually connected as in-laws, further deepening the familial bond between the two actors.

When asked about his early days as a rookie alongside Gong Yoo on You Quiz On The Block, Kang Dong Won candidly remarked, "Since we were both newcomers without much to offer, we weren't in a position to help each other." He acknowledged that while their supportive bond from those days remains intact, their busy schedules now only allow for occasional contact. Despite their individual commitments, the enduring connection between them persists.

The close friendship between Gong Yoo and Kang Dong Won extends even into their professional lives, as Kang Dong Won's appearance in Peninsula—the sequel to Train to Busan—was facilitated by Gong Yoo. Despite their infrequent meetings due to busy schedules, TMI News reported that their friendship remains stronger than ever. However, their close bond once sparked intriguing rumors. At one point, their exceptionally close relationship led to speculation about whether Gong Yoo and Kang Dong Won were romantically involved, prompting dating rumors.

Amidst the unexpected rumors, Gong Yoo reportedly responded with humor and grace. Upon learning about the speculation, Gong Yoo jokingly messaged Kang Dong Won, asking, "honey what are you up to?" Also, in an interview, Gong Yoo expressed his desire to collaborate with Kang Dong Won and Jo In Sung in a future production, showcasing their sweet bond.

More about Kang Dong Won and Gong Yoo

Kang Dong Won, born on January 18, 1981, in Busan and raised in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do, embarked on his journey in the entertainment industry during his first year of university in 2000. Spotted by a modeling agent while walking on the street, he ventured into modeling, marking the beginning of his career. Following his appearance in Jo Sung Mo's music video for I Swear, Kang Dong Won delved into acting, honing his skills through acting classes. His acting debut on television came in 2003, where he portrayed a doctor with a regional dialect in Country Princess (also known as Funny Wild Girl) and a chaebol's son in Something About 1%.

Gong Ji Cheol, known professionally as Gong Yoo, earned his B.A. degree in theater from Kyung Hee University. His show business journey began in 2000 when he started as a video jockey on Mnet. Gong Yoo made his acting debut in the TV series School 4 in 2001. Subsequently, he took on several supporting roles in dramas and films and also hosted the music program Music Camp in 2004. In 2005, he secured his first lead role in SBS' Hello My Teacher alongside Gong Hyo Jin, who also shares a familial connection with him. This was followed by the romance melodrama One Fine Day in 2006. Gong Yoo gained widespread recognition for his portrayal in the romantic comedy Coffee Prince on MBC, propelling him to domestic and international stardom. His role in Coffee Prince not only established him as a leading actor but also elevated his status as a hallyu star. Among his notable works, he is particularly renowned for his role in the K-drama Goblin.

