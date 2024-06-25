Did you know BTS' Jin already made his acting debut? Learn about appearance in 2AM music video as a rookie

BTS' Jin is not only known for his skilled vocals but also his good looks and his abilities as an entertainer. Through the member has never officially debuted as an actor, he has a degree in acting. Many fans have expressed their wish to see Jin act in a K-drama or a film. But few know that the idol has already made his debut as an actor when he was a rookie.

BTS' Jin's debut as an actor

BTS' Jin made his debut as an actor as he appeared on 2AM's You Wouldn't Answer My Calls Japanese version music video. While the original Korean version of the song was released in 2010, the music video of the Japanese version was unveiled in 2012, a year before BTS made their debut. The idol also attended Konkuk University and graduated with a degree in Film Studies in 2017. He initially was to take up acting but later made it as a member of BTS.

More about BTS' Jin and 2AM

BTS member Jin was discharged from the military on June 12. BTS members reunited for the occasion and came to receive him. Fans rejoiced as they got to see a glimpse of all the members together again. The rest of the members including RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

Jin's hug event took place on June 13 as a part of BTS FESTA 2024. The event was Jin's idea as he wanted to do something special for the fans to celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary and his military discharge. 1000 lucky fans were selected to take part in the event and get the opportunity to hug Jin. Things quickly took a turn as a few fans tried to kiss the idol without his consent. Jin could be seen visibly trying to avoid the situation.

On June 14, Seoul’s Songpa Police Department confirmed that they have received a report for investigating two fans for sexual assault. They stated that the case is under consideration on whether it requires a full investigation.

2AM is a K-pop boy group consisting of members Jo Kwon, Lee Changmin, Lim Seulong and Jeong Jinwoon. The band made their debut in July 2008. The group was formed by JYP Entertainment through the documentary Hot Blood. JYP Entertainment and BigHit Entertainment jointly managed 2AM.

They released their first single This Song in July 2008. 2AM made its Japanese debut in 2012 with the single Never Let You Go: Shindemo Hanasanai.

Eventually, all the members parted ways with JYP Entertainment and BigHit Entertainment (now BIGHIT MUSIC) and went to fulfil their mandatory military service. They assured fans that this did not mean that the group was breaking up.

After several years, 2AM reunited and made a comeback with their fourth EP Ballad 21 F/W in November 2021. Their latest release was their single if You Change Your Mind which was released in January 2024.

