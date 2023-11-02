Did you know: BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next To You MV is filmed by Harry Styles' As It Was director?

BTS' Jungkook's official music video for Standing Next To You will be out on November 3 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the iconic teaser of GOLDEN's title track on November 1 at 8:30 PM IST giving fans a glimpse of how the music video will be. The director who worked on the music video has previously produced works for global artists like Harry Styles, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, and more.

Who is the director for Standing Next To You's MV?

The official teaser video for the title track of Jungkook's new album GOLDEN has raised expectations of fans. It has been able to garner positive reactions over the internet. The woman who directed the music video for Standing Next To You is Tanu Muino. She is a Ukrainian music director who has previously worked with popular artists like Harry Styles, Cardi B, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Normani, and more.

She recently shared about Jungkook's music video teaser on her Instagram story captioned JK (heart emoji). Her work, the music video for As It Was by Harry Styles became the number one song of 2022 on Billboard. Normani's Wild Side, Up by Cardi B, and Lil Nas X's Montero are among some of the music videos directed by her. Fans are ecstatic to learn about this news.

BTS Jungkook's latest activities

BTS' Jungkook will be making appearances on various talk shows following the release of his new album GOLDEN. His new album will be out on November 3 and that is when Standing Next To You music video will also be released. Jungkook will appear on The Today Show for performing different tracks from his album. The episode will air on November 8.

He will also host an album listening party on iHeartRadio on the same day as his album release where he will also answer interesting questions. The 3D singer will make his soloist debut appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The episode will air on November 6.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You: Know famed dancer Ian Eastwood set to star in solo music video