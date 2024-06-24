Did you know Hyun Bin was first choice for Kill Me, Heal Me? Learn how Ji Sung was cast instead for hit psychological drama

Kill Me, Heal Me is a popular K-drama which is known for its plot twists and romance. Ji Sung, Hwang Jung Eum and Park Seo Joon took on the main roles in the drama. Few know that Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin was initially offered the lead male role in the drama. While it's hard to imagine anyone else for the role apart from Ji Sung, let's see how he landed the role of Cha Do Hyun.

Hyun Bin was initially offered Kill Me, Heal Me

Kill Me, Heal Me was first offered to Hyun Bin. The star is known for his irresistible charms and amazing acting skills and many fans anticipated to see the actor take up the role. But Hyun Bin declined the offer and took on Hyde, Jekyll, Me instead which also tacked the same topic of multiple personalities.

Ji Sung in Kill Me, Heal Me and Hyun Bin in Hyde, Jekyll, Me

Ji Sung eventually took up the role and played Cha Do Hyun, a character who had multiple personality disorder and juggled seven personalities. Hyun Bin on the other hand took on Hyde, Jekyll, Me alongside Han Ji Min and played the character of Goo Seo Jin who also suffered from the same disorder.

More about Hyde, Jekyll, Me

Hyde, Jekyll, Me is based on the webtoon Dr. Jekyll is Mr. Hyde by Lee Chung Ho. It tells the story of a chabeol who seems to have everything in life but he hides a secret. He suffers from multiple personality disorder due to a traumatic childhood experience. He decides to never date or get married ever. But fate has other plans for him when he comes across circus master Jang Ha Na and romance slowly bubbles between then.

Advertisement

More about Kill Me, Heal Me

Kill Me Heal Me is a South Korean series starring Ji Sung, Hwang Jung Eum and Park Seo Joon. It tells the story of Cha Do Hyun who has dissociative identity disorder and to get his part in the family business, he needs to hide it from the world. Oh Ri Jin is the only person who can calm down Cha Do Hyun's personality Shin Sae Gi. Therefore, Chan Do Hyun appoints her as his stay-in doctor. But there are also family dynamics and old secrets that start surfacing.

Who are Ji Sung and Hyun Bin?

Ji Sung made his debut in 1999 with the drama KAIST. Over the years, the actor has starred in several K-dramas which have become massive hits. Kill Me Heal Me, Connection, Defendant and more Ji Sung K-dramas promise a good time.

Hyun Bin made his debut in 2003 with the drama Bodyguard. His first appearance in a film was in 2004 with Spin Kick. He is known for his roles in hits like Crash Landing on You, Secret Garden and Hyde, Jekyll, Me.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Under the Queen’s Umbrella's Bae In Hyuk signs with Han Ji An’s agency YY Entertainment; Report