Did you know Kim Woo Bin is younger than fiancée Shin Min Ah? Know star couple’s age gap amid marriage plans

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah have decided to get married, and the couple announced their plans to their admirers via a statement on November 20. The two actors will tie the knot in a private ceremony held on December 20, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea, in the presence of only their family and close acquaintances. The news comes 10 years after they first started dating, and both stars are now well into their successful careers. However, fans are only now learning that it was a noona-romance trope all along, with Kim Woo Bin being 5 years younger than his to-be wife, Shin Min Ah.

All about Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah’s 5-year age gap

A popular K-drama trope, the older woman and younger man set-up is fans’ favorite, and the same is the case with the power couple, which shares a 5-year age gap between them. Kim Hyun Joong (Kim Woo Bin’s real name) was born on July 16, 1989. Meanwhile, Yang Min Ah (Shin Min Ah’s real name) was born on April 5, 1984. At present, they are 36 and 41 years old, respectively, making this a perfect noona (older woman to a man) romance moment in the K-dramaland.

After meeting for a Giordano shoot, which brought them together on screen for the first time, they reportedly continued being in touch. Subsequently, they were spotted around and rumored to be dating, which their agencies at the time confirmed soon after. Now, a decade later, the two are ready to start a new chapter in their lives by promising to walk the path of life by each other’s side, and the world is ready to witness their love story take its most-awaited turn.

Shin Min Ah supported Kim Woo Bin through his nasopharyngeal cancer diagnosis and treatment in 2017, which saw him take a step back from the world of show business and focus on his health. They also starred in the project, Our Blues, together, but refrained from acting as each other’s love interests in order to provide the best possible outcome in the K-drama.

