Did you know Lovely Runner cast had to do hospital visits? Jung Young Joo aka Kim Hye Yoon's mother on show reveals harsh set conditions

Despite the success of time-slip K-drama Lovely Runner (also known as Run Away With Sun Jae On Piggyback), adapted from the webcomic Tomorrow’s Best, the production faced numerous challenges. Jung Young Joo, who portrays Kim Hye Yoon’s mother in the series, opened up about the difficult filming conditions. Despite the hurdles, she expressed happiness that everything worked out well, leading to the show's popularity.

Lovely Runner’s Jung Young Joo reveals challenging filming conditions

Previously it was reported Lovely Runner faced a three-year delay in production, partly due to casting struggles. Many actors turned down the role of Ryu Sun Jae, mistakenly perceiving the script as a shallow romance between a fan and an idol. Fortunately, Byeon Woo Seok recognized the potential impact and significance of the story, gladly accepting the role.Reportedly, Lovely Runner endured an eleven-month filming period, marked by extensive and challenging days on set.

Recently, Jung Young Joo, who played Park Bok Soon, Im Sol's (Kim Hye Yoon) mother in Lovely Runner, shared in an interview with Zum. She commended her co-stars, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, for their resilience during the challenging filming conditions, emphasizing the minimal time they had for rest.

She disclosed that filming wrapped up daily at 2 AM, only to resume at the set by 6 AM, creating a relentless cycle. This routine exacted a toll on the actors, leading some to seek IV drips through hospital visits.

She shared that due to the lack of rest, they occasionally had to rush to the emergency room for IV drips. At times, the emotional toll was so heavy that they ran out of tears from crying. Having witnessed the hardships endured by the entire cast, Jung Young Joo lauded Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, expressing a sense of pride saying she felt as if she was their actual mother.

She disclosed that the lead cast filmed swimming scenes, even plunging into a lake in the midst of winter, and endured shooting in the rain. Witnessing the challenges faced by Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, Jung Young Joo expressed her pride in them, despite not having birthed or raised them. She found herself inexplicably proud and supportive of their efforts. The entire cast went through significant trials for Lovely Runner, and fans appreciate the dedication put into the project and feel proud of the final outcome.

Lovely Runner’s plot

The series follows the journey of Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan of the idol Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok). Sol, once a promising film director whose aspirations were dashed by an accident, discovers comfort in ECLIPSE member Sun Jae's words and his music.

However, tragedy strikes anew when Sun Jae passes away in a devastating accident, leaving Sol shattered. Yet, fate intervenes as Sol wakes up in her old classroom, transported 15 years into the past, before their respective tragedies. Viewing this as a powerful opportunity, Sol resolves to alter the course of destiny for both herself and Sun Jae.

