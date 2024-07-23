Did you know Lovely Runner OST Gift was to be named Sunjae after Byeon Woo Seok's character? Ha Sungwoon reveals

Former Wanna One member Ha Sungwoon, who contributed an original soundtrack titled Gift for the drama Lovely Runner, revealed that the song was initially intended to be named after Byeon Woo Seok's character, Sun Jae.

Based on a popular web novel, Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance drama centered around the question: "What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon stars as Im Sol, a passionate fan devastated by the death of her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), who travels back in time to rescue him.

Former Wanna One member Ha Sungwoon shared on Park So Hyun's Love Game that the original soundtrack for the drama Lovely Runner, titled Gift, was initially inspired by the character played by Byeon Woo Seok and was to be named Sun Jae.

Woo Seok’s Sun Jae is depicted as a top star with exceptional looks, down-to-earth nature, talent, and charm. Formerly a swimmer who transitioned into a successful singer and actor, his life as a celebrity tragically concludes with his untimely death. The song's focus was originally centered around Sun Jae's character but was later renamed Gift (선물 in Korean).

The lyrics as translated by a fan "Across all the time, I will run to find for you, I remember you/ the day when flowers bloom and snow fall like flowers, your heart that protected my head, I couldn't tell you or hear you, in our past memories/ remember all the time we spent together in every moment, you're the only one for me, forever this time I will tell I love you, no matter what time you're in, for me, it's you." These lyrics beautifully capture Sun Jae's true feelings towards Im Sol.

Sun Jae's character in Lovely Runner experiences numerous rescues by Im Sol, who repeatedly travels back in time to save him without fearing for her own life. Im Sol remains focused on protecting Sun Jae, demonstrating immense courage and selflessness that deeply impacts him.

Throughout the story, Sun Jae's unwavering love for Im Sol transcends all timelines. Despite her efforts to distance herself from him for his safety, Sun Jae finds happiness simply by being with her and protecting her. Im Sol is truly a gift to him, which beautifully aligns with the song's title and lyrics, capturing the essence of their relationship in Lovely Runner.

Listen to the beautiful song here-

More about Lovely Runner’s OST

On June 5, CJ ENM revealed that pre-orders for the Lovely Runner OST album had broken records, becoming the highest for any Korean OST album in history, highlighting its immense popularity. The quantity of pre-orders exceeded initial production estimates significantly, although specific sales figures have not been disclosed by CJ ENM at this time.

The Lovely Runner OST album comprises a total of 54 tracks, offering a diverse selection for fans to enjoy. This includes six songs performed by the drama's boy band ECLIPSE, along with 38 instrumental scores that set the mood throughout the series. Additionally, there are 10 vocal tracks contributed by various artists, enhancing the overall musical experience of the drama.

