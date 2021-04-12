Did you know the poster of Ridhi Dogra starrer The Married Woman was a rip off of Kate Winslet’s Ammonite?

The Married Woman, starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, has been one of the most talked about web series and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

It hasn’t been long when the makers of Satyadeep Mishra starrer His Storyy were accused of plagiarism. It was reported that the poster of the series was a rip off of the 2015 release romantic drama Love. In fact, Sudhanshu Saria had called out Ekta Kapoor and the makers of the web series. And while the movie and its poster continues to make the headlines, did you know the poster Ekta Kapoor’s previous web series The Married Woman also had plagiarism issues?

Yes! The posters of The Married Woman, which featured Ridhi Dogra and Monica Doga in the lead, were a rip off of two movies - Kate Winslet’s Ammonite and Swedish psychological drama Persona. Recently, Diet Sabya, who is known for calling out imitations, shared a post in the Instagram stories wherein he shared the poster of Kate’s 2020 release Ammonite and the poster of The Married Woman features Ridhi and Monica and the posters did look like a spitting image of each other. On the other hand, another poster of The Married woman highlighting Ridhi’s face had a similar design to that of the 1996 release Persona which was helmed by Ingmar Bergman.

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Saria, in a series of tweets, had expressed his disappointment towards the makers of His Storyy and urged everyone to end this culture. Besides, he is also upset with the fact that His Storyy makers haven’t apologised for their mistake and haven’t taken any action in this regard as well.

