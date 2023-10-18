Did you know The Glory's Lim Ji Yeon and EXO's Suho were classmates? Two stars' connection revealed

Many might not be aware of this fact but actress Lim Ji Yeon, recognized for her roles in The Glory and The Killing Vote, and Suho, a member of the popular boy band EXO and an actor, were actually classmates in the Class of 2009 in the Department of Acting at the Korea National University of Arts. The duo have also shown support for each other's projects on multiple occasions.

Lim Ji Yeon and EXO’s Suho

Lim Ji Yeon, celebrated for her remarkable villain role in The Glory, garnered attention for an unexpected connection with K-pop idol Suho from EXO. Both attended the Korean National University of Arts from 2009 to 2012 and were part of the Department of Acting's Class of 2009. This connection was first disclosed in 2016 when Lim Ji Yeon posted a selfie with Suho on Instagram, surprising many fans who were unaware of their college friendship. The selfie sparked dating rumors, leading Lim Ji Yeon to address their close friendship in a candid interview on the January 31 broadcast of MBC's Section TV.

In a 2016 interview, Lim Ji Yeon shared that her close friendship with EXO's Suho stems from their time as college classmates. Despite not having seen each other for a while, they reunited at an awards ceremony, seizing the opportunity to take pictures together. Ji Yeon revealed the existence of a chat room among their classmates, where they engage in lively conversations and share humorous pictures. Known as the Face of Class 2009, Ji Yeon maintains friendships with EXO's Suho, actress Lee Yoo Young, and actor Lee Sang Yi—all of whom attended K-Arts. Interestingly, Ji Yeon still often addresses Suho by his real name, Jun Myeon.

Suho and Lim Ji Yeon’s interactions

After six years, Suho and Lim Ji Yeon reunited on the SBS variety show If I Go Just Once (also known as Besties in Wonderland) in October 2022. The show featured young actors who are friends but had not been on a proper vacation together, traveling off to an unknown destination. The cast included EXO’s Suho, Lee Kyu Hyung, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Yoo Young, Lim Ji Yeon, and Cha Seo Won. Initially showing familiarity by calling Suho "Jun Myeon~ah," Lim Ji Yeon and Suho revealed in a subsequent episode in November that they weren't as close in school as people might have imagined. Lim Ji Yeon mentioned in a pre-interview that they weren't that close, highlighting that getting close to Suho was challenging, as he had been a celebrity since a young age. However, as the show progressed, they rekindled their friendship, expressing gratitude for discovering new aspects and sides of each other.

On July 28th, Lim Ji Yeon shared a lovely photo with EXO's Suho on her Instagram story. In the caption, she affectionately referred to him as Jun Myeon-ah and expressed how she could feel all his efforts, finding it touching. She praised him as the best and thanked him for the wonderful performance gift. In the photo, Lim Ji Yeon and Suho are captured in a cute pose after watching his musical Mozart!, showcasing their friendly connection. Suho also reciprocated with a thank you for her in his Instagram story. The duo continues to maintain their friendship and is known for sharing a strong and friendly bond.

