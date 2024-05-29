Did you know The Untamed's Wang Yibo was a K-pop star once? Know singer-actor's past with UNIQ and more

Wang Yibo has impressed fans with his youthful looks, talented acting and powerful dancing. While he is mainly known for his hit dramas like The Untamed and Being a Hero, he was once a member of the K-pop boy group UNIQ. He kicked off his career as a part of the Chinese-Korean K-pop band and eventually made his solo breakthrough.

Wang Yibo's debut as a part of UNIQ

In 2014, Wang Yibo debuted as the rapper and dancer of the K-pop group UNIQ with their song Falling in Love. This single marked their debut in both South Korea and China. The five-member group included Zhou Yixuan, Kim Sungjoo, Li Wenhan, Cho Seungyoun, and Wang Yibo. The group came into being with the collaboration of YG Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment but later debuted only under the latter.

In April 2015, UNIQ made their first comeback with the mini-album EOEO which also included the title track by the same name. They won the Best New Artist at the KU Music Asian Music Awards the same year. In July, the group performed in Japan marking their Japanese debut. They released their second album Best Friend in October 2015 to celebrate their one year of debut. This was followed by a tour and fan meeting in China and Japan.

UNIQ has been on a hiatus since 2018. Though the group has not disbanded, they have not been active in the past few years and the members are focusing on their solo careers. In October 2020, member Yixuan performed the song Remember That Day When We which was dedicated to UNIQ members and fans and also marked their 6th debut anniversary.

Wang Yibo showcased his exceptional dance skills as a member of UNIQ and his charms and versatility aided the group in moving forward and gaining popularity.

More about Wang Yibo

Wang Yibo is a multitalented entertainer who is not only an actor but also a dancer, rapper, singer and motorcycle racer. He made his acting debut in 2016 with the film MBA Partners. The same year, he also made a cameo appearance in the drama Personal Assistant of Female President.

The actor is widely known for his role in the hit Chinese historical drama The Untamed which was released in 2019. The drama is based on the novel Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. The drama garnered many fans and is one of the most popular Chinese dramas.

Some of Wang Yibo's hit acting projects include War of Faith, Being a Hero, Louyang, GAnk Your Heart, One and Only and countless more. He also won Best Actor at the 20th China Movie Chanel Media Awards for his roles in Hidden Blade and Born to Fly.

Wang Yibo debuted as a soloist in 2019 with his single No Sense. The actor and musician has also hosted various television shows and also taken part as a judge.