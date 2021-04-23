Did you know TWICE's main rapper and birthday girl Chaeyoung did not start as a rapper?

TWICE's birthday girl Chaeyoung, a prominent rapper and singer, did not enter the industry as a rapper.

Chaeyoung might be the second youngest member, but this rap queen's skills pack a punch. Hence it comes as a surprise that this idol did not join the entertainment industry for her rapping skills. Son Chaeyoung took interest in performing arts from a young age. In fact, she was once asked about what she would be doing, at that moment, if she were not an idol. At that time she had replied that she would probably be walking around a college campus as an art student. We could see that happening!

Her interest in arts had her taking dancing lessons for about a year in grade six. She then joined JYP Entertainment at the age of 13 as a trainee. During one of the evaluations, in a group task, she tried rapping for the first time. She realised that it suited her, so she stuck with it.

Her skills with music do not end at rapping. As a sub-vocalist of the group, Chaeyoung has singing lines too. And she does justice to every one of those. Chaeyoung is one of the members who takes part in penning the lyrics for their songs. She wrote the rap in TWICE's remake of the song Precious Love by Park Ji Yoon.She has written two songs for their full length-album Twicetagram. She also participated in writing the lyrics of Eye Eye Eyes from the mini-album Signal and Sweet Talker from the mini-album What is Love.

Do not fall for her petite frame. The idol is powerful enough to leave you eating dust.

