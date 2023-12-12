Did you know Wamiqa Gabbi's reel helped her bag role in Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee? Here’s what happened

Wamiqa Gabbi pleasantly surprised everyone with her role as Niloufer, a struggling actor finding success in the film industry, in the Prime Video series Jubilee directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The series delves into the world of Hindi cinema, showcasing Gabbi as a confident girl unafraid to challenge societal norms. However, during her initial look test for the series, Gabbi lacked confidence and was rejected by Motwane. Interestingly, it was her Instagram reels mimicking Rakhi Sawant eventually secured her the role.

Wamiqa Gabbi on bagging her role in Jubilee

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Wamiqa Gabbi discussed how her active engagement on Instagram played a crucial role in securing a part in Jubilee, considered one of the top web series of 2023. Speaking about how she was cast as Niloufer in Jubilee, Wamiqa mentioned that her audition went smoothly, but she always felt awkward about being photographed before the pandemic. While doing the look test, the director, Vikramaditya Motwane, was taking pictures, and she sensed that he had noticed her awkwardness. Despite performing well in the scenes, she faced rejection.

She mentioned that amid the pandemic, she began taking pictures and selfies in various poses. Additionally, she created Instagram reels, imitating the voice of actor Rakhi Sawan. She added, “Vikram sir just saw another side of me because the first time we met, I was a very good girl and he thought, ‘She is quite naïve, how will she play Niloufer?’ But then he got on Instagram and saw my reels in Rakhi Sawant’s voice. Then he thought, ‘Ye toh badi chichori hai’. Then he said, ‘You can play Niloufer'.”

Wamiqa Gabbi’s work front

Currently, the actress is gearing up for a significant role in the upcoming project by acclaimed filmmaker . It is reported that she will share the screen with Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. Having secured four projects with Vishal Bharadwaj, her recent works include the director's first OTT series, Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley, and a Netflix film titled Khufiya, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and co-starring Tabu. Additionally, she has been part of Modern Love Chennai and worked on a short film called Fursat, alongside Ishaan Khattar and Salman Yusuff Khan.