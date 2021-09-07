Did you like Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1? VOTE & COMMENT

Whether you're a die-hard fan or not, you've definitely come across something Money Heist related on social media because of Part 5 Volume 1's release, last week. Given that it's the first instalment of the final season, the popular series unsurprisingly became a trending topic and continues to be so. *SPOILERS ALERT* Money Heist Season 5 literally kickstarted from where the previous season's shocking cliffhanger left us.

While Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) and Co. welcomed Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) to the Bank of Spain with open arms as the squad jumped headfirst into a warzone, The Professor (Álvaro Morte) had issues of his own to tackle, what with being held at gunpoint and subsequently tortured at the hands of Sierra (Najwa Nimri). With just five out of ten episodes made available, it was Money Heist's trademark fast pace action that left everyone at the edge of their seats while for some, the hype didn't justify the final product. Nevertheless, Money Heist is all anyone can talk about right now!

Even the heartbreaking death of a beloved character like Tokyo left fans stumped with grief and thanks to that cliffhanger ending, the anticipation for Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2, set to premiere on December 3, has amped up multifold. It will be interesting to see how Money Heist creator Álex Pina plans to end the forever cherished show with a bang because, love it or hate it, the series doesn't deserve anything less than that.

