Did you spot THIS Our Blues fame actor in Jisoo's Earthquake MV? Here are 3 things you probably missed

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has officially made her highly anticipated solo comeback with the release of her debut mini-album Amortage, along with the music video for the title track Earthquake. Both the album and MV dropped today, on February 14 at 2 PM KST. Amortage features a total of four tracks, including the lead single Earthquake and three B-sides: Your Love, Tears, and Hugs and Kisses.

The music video for Earthquake has already won the hearts of fans with its stunning visuals. However, beyond its mesmerizing cinematography, there are three intriguing details hidden within the MV that you might have missed. Read on to discover them!

The unexpected cameo of Cha Seung Won

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stunned fans with a surprise A-list cameo in her Earthquake music video. In the opening scene, a mysterious male hand grabs Jisoo’s phone, and viewers were shocked to discover that the actor was none other than Cha Seung Won. A veteran star under YG STAGE, Cha Seung Won’s unexpected appearance instantly grabbed attention. Given his legendary status in the industry, fans were in awe of his involvement and praised Jisoo for choosing such a powerful presence to star alongside her, making the MV even more impactful.

JS3: Is October 10 the big day?

In one scene of Jisoo’s Earthquake MV, her phone screen displays the time ‘10:10’, sparking curiosity among fans. Recently, Jisoo hinted on the Bubble platform that she’s already working on her full album, JS3. This small detail has led fans to speculate that JS3 might be released, or at least announced, on October 10. While nothing has been confirmed, the hint seems too perfect to be a coincidence. Could this be Jisoo’s way of teasing her next big project? Fans are eagerly piecing together clues, hoping for an official confirmation in the coming months.

Jisoo: The Dior princess

Another exciting detail in Jisoo’s Earthquake music video was her nod to Dior. As a global ambassador, Jisoo subtly debuted Dior’s Forever Hydra Glow Cushion before its official launch. In one scene, while sitting at her office desk, the product is seen placed beside her phone—an elegant yet clever detail. Additionally, she accessorized with the Dio(r)evolution brooch on her tie. Fans quickly noticed these luxurious elements, praising her connection with the brand and calling her the ultimate ‘Dior Princess’.