Did you watch the most Korean dramas in 2020? Play Pinkvilla's KDRAMA BINGO and share your scores to find out!

Introducing Pinkvilla’s very own K-Drama bingo card that you can use to check just how deep you are in the K-Drama fandom spiral.
2020 was an incredible year for K-Dramas and Korean entertainment in general. While the world was reeling from a pandemic, people found refuge and comfort in the warmth of Korean dramas. There were innumerable great hits throughout the year which took the success of K-Dramas to newer heights and were both commercially and critically successful. Did you watch a lot of K-Dramas last year and have you effectively become addicted to K-Dramas? We’re about to find out!

Introducing Pinkvilla’s very own K-Drama bingo card that you can use to check just how deep you are in the K-Drama fandom spiral. Are you a newbie in this world or have you watched all of these dramas and more? Download Pinkvilla’s K-Drama bingo card below by long pressing on the image and clicking on “save image”. You can also screenshot the image and use it to play. Cross off all the dramas that you have watched in 2020 and count your score. Don’t forget to leave your score in the comments section below. You can also share your Bingo cards with Pinkvilla on Twitter @pinkvilla or join PINKVILLA ROOM FOR KDRAMA and share your cards there!

How many dramas did you cross off? Share your score with Pinkvilla in the comments section below! 

