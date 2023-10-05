'Didn’t expect last album...', Krystal Jung opens up about the possibility of f(x)'s reunion

Krystal Jung from the popular South Korean girl group f(x) on September 30 took part in an interview with a South Korean news outlet. The conversation was mostly focused on her recent performance in the Korean film Cobweb. Seizing the opportunity, the Korean-American singer also discussed the possibility of a reunion with her former K-pop girl group, f(x) reigniting fans' hope.

Krystal Jung discusses the possibility of f(x)'s reunion

Among the many questions that were directed toward the Idol turned actress, she was queried about her current relationship with her former f(x) group members. The Cobweb actress then informed having a group chat with members where they always discuss the recent whereabouts and the potential reunion. The Paper Heart crooner described how it felt witnessing other groups reunite. “I have a chat group with my old group members. We share where we are and what we're up to. We're all busy with our lives. When I see other groups getting back together, it makes me emotional. Honestly, we didn't plan for our last album to be the end. It would make me really happy if we could reunite someday.’

Krystal Jung on her solo debut

Fans were always interested in the idea of a solo debut from f(x) post their indefinite hiatus. Breaking her silence on the same she said “I have thought about becoming a solo singer before, but it didn't work out due to my busy schedule and not finding the right song. If the chance comes, I'd love to perform on stage again. I miss the excitement of being on stage and sharing energy with the audience. I really want to feel that again.”

Where are the f(x)'s members now

The K-pop group f(x), which consisted of Victoria, Luna, Amber, Krystal, and the late Sulli, was founded by SM Entertainment in 2009. Sulli left the group in 2015, while the remaining members continued to pursue individual careers after 2016. Victoria and Krystal went on to pursue their acting career in China and Korea respectively. Meanwhile, Luna continued to focus on her musical theatre endeavor as well as brand endorsements. Amber is still pursuing a solo music career. Electropop, synth-pop, art pop, and EDM are just a few of the aspects that make up the unique and original music genre that f(x) was known for. In addition, they were popular for their hypnotic stage performances, strong vocal range, and stylish attire. Despite having members leave the agency, f(x) remains intact and might come back together in the future. Some of their most popular songs include LA chA TA, Nu ABO, Electric Shock, Rum Pum Pum, and 4 Walls.

