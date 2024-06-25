‘Didn’t listen to our opinion’: Red Velvet’s Joy and Yeri express dissatisfaction upon SM Entertainment’s delay of Cosmic music video

Red Velvet's music video for Cosmic was scheduled to premiere at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST on June 24, 2024. However, the company left fans waiting and only provided an update 30 minutes after the scheduled time, announcing a delay. Fans expressed disappointment upon learning about the delay. Red Velvet members Joy and Yeri personally apologized and voiced frustration over SM Entertainment's handling of the situation.

Red Velvet’s Joy and Yeri express frustration over Cosmic MV delay

Red Velvet released their new EP album Cosmic on June 24 KST, bringing joy to music fans who eagerly awaited their 10th-anniversary album. However, excitement turned to disappointment when the release of the title track's music video faced delays. Originally scheduled for 6 PM KST, the music video for Cosmic was released at 6:44 PM KST. In response, the company issued an official statement explaining that they were making final adjustments to the music video.

Fans were incensed by the delay, marking the fourth time a Red Velvet release had been postponed. Sensing their fans' frustration, the members personally addressed the situation, urging for patience and explaining the circumstances. The issue escalated when Joy openly expressed her dissatisfaction following the delayed release of the music video. Subsequently, Joy used Dear. U Bubble as a platform to vent her disappointment directly at the company.

Joy expressed frustration that the company had not listened to Red Velvet's input and simply instructed them to wait. She voiced disappointment upon watching the Cosmic music video, noting that it appeared unchanged despite the company's assurance that final edits were being made.

Yeri expressed sadness and disappointment, sharing her desire to create happy memories with fans through the release. Despite her emotional state, she mentioned that she was trying to control her feelings as she had to leave for another schedule. Yeri emphasized her happiness in finally sharing Cosmic with Reveluvs (Red Velvet's fandom), but she admitted that she found it difficult to let go of her frustration, especially considering it was their 10th anniversary album.

Reflecting on the significance of the project, Yeri expressed her intention to deliver a moving work filled with emotions for their fans. She affirmed that, from her perspective, the song was filled with her sincere voice and heartfelt effort.

Red Velvet’s Cosmic comeback

Cosmic which is Red Velvet’s seventh mini album was released on June 24th at 6: 44 PM KST. The title track Cosmic begins with a lively, energetic bassline that quickly evolves into an exhilarating, vibrant dance-pop anthem. The song beautifully showcases Red Velvet's impressive vocal harmonies, resulting in an uplifting and infectious tune. Lyrically, the track narrates the group's encounter with a mysterious stranger who alleviates their feelings of solitude. Together, they imagine a hopeful future within an expansive universe.

Watch the music video here-

In addition to its title track, the new record features five new songs: Sunflower, Last Drop, Love Arcade, Bubble, and Night Drive. Leading up to the release of Cosmic, the girl group also revealed their 2024 Happiness: My Dear, ReVe1uv Asia tour. Beginning with a two-night concert in Seoul this August, Red Velvet will continue their tour with performances scheduled in Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, and Macau.

