Dil Bechara: 5 reasons why Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's romantic drama is UNMISSABLE

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Dil Bechara has been one of the most talked about movies. Besides it also marks the big Bollywood debut of Sanjana Sanghi.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which has infected over 12 lakh people across the country, has taken a massive toll on the entertainment industry. Not just the shootings were stalled for over three months, but the theatres have also been shut down which in turn led to the indefinite postponement of the upcoming movies. In fact, this COVID 19 situation has led to a massive rise in the viewership of OTT platforms as several filmmakers are making way to the digital medium to release the movie.

Joining the makers of the much talked about Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is all set to premiere tomorrow on the digital platform. To note, this Mukesh Chhabra directorial has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year for more than one reason. In fact, post Sushant’s demise on June 14 this year, the audience has been looking forward to watching this romantic drama and have been counting days for the same. So as Dil Bechara is all set to premiere in less than 24 hours, here are 5 reasons why you can’t afford to miss this movie

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last performance

Sushant’s demise has undoubtedly been one of the most heartbreaking news of the year. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. While we are still struggling to come in terms with this news, Dil Bechara will mark Sushant’s last stint in front if the camera. He was an undoubtedly an actor with brilliance who was known for nailing every role with perfection. And while each one of us continues to mourn his demise, one can’t miss the chance to witness his magic once again and for the last time on screen.

Sanjana Sanghi’s grand debut

Dil Bechara will not just mark Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut, but it will also launch Sanjana Sanghi in Bollywood. The newcomer has already become the apple of everyone’s eyes courtesy her bubbly yet innocent looks. Besides, one can’t get enough of her adorable chemistry with Sushant in the trailer and songs so far and you would definitely want to see more of her.

A story which is a roller coaster ride of emotions

Dil Bechara is a love story of a girl named Kizzie who happens to be a cancer patient and a boy named Manny whom she comes across in her college. While the movie is all about their unconditional love, it is a roller coaster ride of emotions which will make you laugh and cry as it unfolds its chapters. Besides, it will also teach how important it is to live in the moment and enjoy it to the fullest.

A much talked about remake

Bollywood has witnessed a trend of remakes since forever and we have remade several classic movies from all across the world. But Dil Bechara has been making the headlines as it happens to be the Bollywood adaptation of popular Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars, a movie which was based on the novel of the same name by John Green. Starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead, The Fault in Our Stars was a huge hit post its release in 2014.

AR Rahman’s music will strike the right chord with your heart

Music forms a key element of the movie and if it is made my music maestro AR Rahman then it is bound to leave more excited. The makers have already released the music album of the movie along with the videos of three songs, and they have received a thunderous response. AR Rahman, as expectedly, has done a fantabulous job in bringing this cute love story to life with his incredible music.

