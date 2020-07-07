Dil Bechara: AR Rahman gives a sneak peek of Sushant Singh Rajput’s film playlist and fans can’t keep calm

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan will release digitally on July 2020,

Yesterday, the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Dil Bechara released online and within 24 hours, the trailer garnered 4.8 million likes and in turn, zoomed past Avengers Endgame. That said, from fans to Bollywood celebs, everyone took to social media to share the trailer of Dil Bechara, and celebs requested everyone to watch the film to celebrate the late Sushant Singh Rajput. While fans were overwhelmed to see Sushant in his last film, Music maestro AR Rahman, who has composed the music for Dil Bechara, teased the fans with the list of songs which are a part of Dil Bechara.

Taking to social media, A R Rahman shared the playlist of Dil Bechara, and while the title track is crooned by A R Rahman himself, the other songs include 'Taare Ginn' by Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, 'Khulke Jeene Ka' by Arijit Singh, Shashaa Tirupati, 'Maskhari' by Sunidhi Chauhan, Hriday Gattani, 'Friendzone' by A.R. Rahman, 'Main Tumhara' by Jonita Gandhi, Hriday, 'Afreeda' by Sana Musa, Rajakumar, 'Mera Naam Kizzie' by Aditya Narayan, Poorvi Koutish and The Horizon of Saudade.

Talking about Dil Bechara, the film is directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra and post Sushant’s untimely demise, the director, who was close friends with Sushant, said in a statement that Sushant was not just the hero of his debut film but he was a dear friend who stood by him through thick and thin. “We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it." Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan will release digitally on July 2020,

