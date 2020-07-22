Dil Bechara: AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan pay heartfelt musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is just two days away from release and composer AR Rahman along with the film's singers came together for a heartfelt tribute.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is just two days away from release and composer AR Rahman along with the film's singers and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya came together for a heartfelt tribute. On Wednesday, the music team of Dil Bechara released a special video as a musical tribute in memory of the actor.

The musical tribute begins with AR Rahman saying how the album is an extremely special one and how these nine songs now have a whole new meaning and life. The video features most of the singers as well as lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya'a narration. You really do not want to miss this one.

The Dil Bechara music album is composed by AR Rahman and includes nine songs in all with multiple artists like Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mohit Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Raja Kumari, Aditya Narayan, Shashaa Tirupati, Poorvi Koutish, Sanaa Moussa and Hriday Gattani having lent their voice to its soulful tracks.

Check out their tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput below:

So far, the title track, songs Taare Ginn and Khlke Jeene Ka have swooned the audiences as well as the music videos.

What are your thoughts on this musical tribute? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×