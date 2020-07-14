  1. Home
Dil Bechara: AR Rahman's 'Taare Ginn' song featuring Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi to drop tomorrow

Days after releasing Dil Bechara's title track, award-winning composer AR Rahman announced that he will be dropping the film's second track titled 'Taare Ginn' tomorrow.
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is gaining attention from all quarters and for all the right reasons. Starring Sanjana Sanghi in the leading female role, the film's trailer became one of the most liked trailers and even crossed the numbers of Avengers: Endgame. Days after releasing the film's title track, award-winning composer AR Rahman announced that he will be dropping the film's second track titled 'Taare Ginn' tomorrow, i.e. 15 July. Sharing a teaser of the song, Sony Music India tweeted, "A billion smiles, but Kizie’s smile was Manny's favourite. Catch #TaareGinn, a beautiful composition by @arrahman out tomorrow https://youtu.be/pr-4GbR4DpQ." 

Taare Ginn is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan and its lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film's titled track 'Dil Bechara' was a huge hit among the audiences who fell in love with Sushant's solo act in the film. Hours after releasing it, director Mukesh Chhabra announced that the entire music album of the film was out. It will be interesting to see Sushant and Sanjana's adventures as Manny and Kizie in 'Taare Ginn'. 

Check out the song's teaser here: 

The Dil Bechara music album, composed by AR Rahman, consists of nine songs in all with multiple artists like Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mohit Chauhan, Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi among others. The Mukesh Chhabra directorial is slated to release on 24 July on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

