Dil Bechara: Did you like or love Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's new song Khulke Jeene Ka? COMMENT

The makers of Dil Bechara gave Sushant Singh Rajput's fans a whole new reason to cheer on Sunday as they released a brand new song titled 'Khulke Jeene Ka'. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, the song shows the duo living life to the fullest and falling in love with each other more than ever. Safe to say, that the late actor and Sanjana seemed to be in their mushy best in the song's video as they explore the most romantic city in the world -- Paris.

Composed by AR Rahman, the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati and is simply a delight. Sharing the song release on social media, Sanjana wrote, "You’re finally going to be witnessing Manny, turning Kizie’s can’ts into cans; and her dreams, into plans. Aa jao? #KhulkeJeenKa tareeka hum tumhe sikhate hain. This, is Kizie & Manny’s magical bond in the City of Love, to the even more magical track by @arrahman x @arijitsingh x @sashasublime OUT NOW!" AR Rahman and director Mukesh Chhabra also took to social media to share the song. Listen to the song, if you haven't already.

The song seems to have struck a chord with many as fans flooded the comments section on different platforms. "Feel the magic Sushant smile, mukesh direction, AR Rahman music and Arijit magical voice..All songs are perfect, waiting for the next," wrote one fan.

So, did you like or love Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's new song Khulke Jeene Ka? Vote and let us know in the comments below.

