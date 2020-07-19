  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dil Bechara: Did you like or love Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's new song Khulke Jeene Ka? COMMENT

Composed by AR Rahman, the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati and it seems to have struck a chord with many. Vote below and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
1593 reads Mumbai
News,Dil Bechara,Sushant Singh Rajput,Sanjana SanghiDil Bechara: Did you like or love Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's new song Khulke Jeene Ka? COMMENT
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The makers of Dil Bechara gave Sushant Singh Rajput's fans a whole new reason to cheer on Sunday as they released a brand new song titled 'Khulke Jeene Ka'. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, the song shows the duo living life to the fullest and falling in love with each other more than ever. Safe to say, that the late actor and Sanjana seemed to be in their mushy best in the song's video as they explore the most romantic city in the world -- Paris. 

Composed by AR Rahman, the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati and is simply a delight. Sharing the song release on social media, Sanjana wrote, "You’re finally going to be witnessing Manny, turning Kizie’s can’ts into cans; and her dreams, into plans. Aa jao? #KhulkeJeenKa tareeka hum tumhe sikhate hain. This, is Kizie & Manny’s magical bond in the City of Love, to the even more magical track by @arrahman x @arijitsingh x @sashasublime OUT NOW!" AR Rahman and director Mukesh Chhabra also took to social media to share the song. Listen to the song, if you haven't already. 

The song seems to have struck a chord with many as fans flooded the comments section on different platforms. "Feel the magic Sushant smile, mukesh direction, AR Rahman music and Arijit magical voice..All songs are perfect, waiting for the next," wrote one fan. 

So, did you like or love Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's new song Khulke Jeene Ka? Vote and let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement