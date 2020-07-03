Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: He kept his words of working in my debut

Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, hailed the late actor that for keeping his promise of working in his movie.

It’s been two weeks since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last and his unfortunate demise everyone with a heavy heart. The entire nation mourned the demise of this epitome of talent. Not just his family and his massive fan following but his friends are also struggling to come in terms with this heartbreaking reality. While Sushant’s fans continue to pay a tribute to the late actor, they have been eagerly waiting for his last movie Dil Bechara opposite newcomer Sanjana Sanghi.

To note, the movie will mark the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra who happens to be Sushant’s dear friend and gave the late actor his first break in Bollywood with 2013 release Kai Po Che. Recently, the debutant director remembered the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star and hailed him for keeping his promise. Recalling their happy moments, Mukesh revealed that Sushant had promised him to work in his directorial debut whenever it will be made and Dil Bechara is a testimony of the actor’s loyalty and friendship. “Sushant had realised that my heart was set on directing my own film someday. And Sushant promised me that he would work in my film the day I decide to make it,” the debutant director was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Mukesh also revealed that when he approached Sushant with Dil Bechara, the 34 year old actor gave it a nod without even reading the script. This isn’t all. He even helped the filmmaker with his creative inputs while shooting the movie. “Once I knew that I was making my first film, apart from a great actor I needed someone who would understand me, as a friend, someone who was close to me, someone who would stand by me no matter what during this entire journey. I remember long ago Sushant had promised me that whenever I make my first film, he would star in it as the lead and he kept his promise. So, when I approached him for Dil Bechara, he immediately said yes, without even reading the script. We always had this strong emotional connection. He used to always help me improve the scene. He used to read with me and if at any point he felt that creatively the scene could be improved he used to always let me know. We used to sit together and discuss at length,” he added.

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. It was reported that the Raabta actor committed suicide and was also battling depression for a couple of months.

