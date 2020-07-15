Dil Bechara: Fans fall in love with Sushant Singh Rajput all over again with 'Taare Ginn'; See Reactions

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan, the song 'Taare Ginn' about two people falling in love has definitely struck a chord with netizens as they took to social media to share their thoughts.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's upcoming film Dil Bechara has made headlines for various reasons. While the makers dropped the film's music album a few days ago, the song 'Taare Ginn's official music video released today. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan, the song about two people falling in love has definitely struck a chord with netizens as they took to social media to share their thoughts.

Many others also fell in love with Sushant all over again as they hailed his performance and chemistry with co-star Sanjana Sanghi. Sharing glimpses of Sushant and Sanjana from the video, fans wrote, "my most favourite from the album is out now, and the video is as dreamy and aww-dorable as the song." Another tweet read, "#TaareGinn I cannot say, and I will not say That he is dead. He is just away. With a cheery smile, and a wave of the hand, He has wandered into an unknown land And left us dreaming how very fair It needs must be, since he lingers there. "

Check out Twitter reactions to Taare Ginn:

#TaareGinn I cannot say, and I will not say That he is dead. He is just away. With a cheery smile, and a wave of the hand, He has wandered into an unknown land And left us dreaming how very fair It needs must be, since he lingers there. pic.twitter.com/IMRW7DKPD8 — Raabiya singh (@Raabiya_singh) July 15, 2020

my most favourite from the album is out now, and the video is as dreamy and aww-dorable as the song :')#TaareGinn pic.twitter.com/qJ6sXnzRax — taare ginn (@freespiritxsky) July 15, 2020

the entire song was mainly about him being an absolute adorable dork while looking fine as hell. #TaareGinn pic.twitter.com/ZMegcNSWqe — nyctophile. (@sprihaxx) July 15, 2020

favourite scene #TaareGinn#ShushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/t812XNvq9l — Vinay Verma (@maybesarcastic_) July 15, 2020

A sky full of stars & Darling u shine brighter than everyone of them!! Sparkling Eyes & his Mesmerizing smile will always be badly missed!! This song is so soothing!!#TaareGinn pic.twitter.com/9mJ6GXzax6 — Ashlesha Anand (@itsAsh_Anand) July 15, 2020

Taare Ginn is such a beautiful song loaded with cuteness.. pic.twitter.com/tvn7IuvNyN — Muskan Mehta (@MuskanM07934454) July 15, 2020

You always talked about resonance and your work always resonated with me. And here we are again. Watching you and living the story through you. I felt it in my bones, inexplicable, beautiful. pic.twitter.com/DPewJByYB6 — L'amour\\ Manny (@ohmylove99) July 15, 2020

That slight feeling of him being alive is all that holds me together and breaks me the very next moment#SushantInOurHeartsForever #TaareGinn #DilBechara @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/P6wST0xgQh — ᴀᴅɪᴛɪ (@aaditeaa) July 15, 2020

Helmed by debut director Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is set to release on 24 July on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film will not just be limited to subscribers of the OTT platform but available to everyone. Have you heard Taare Ginn? It undoubtedly is one of the finest songs from AR Rahman's album. Check it out below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

