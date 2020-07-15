  1. Home
Dil Bechara: Fans fall in love with Sushant Singh Rajput all over again with 'Taare Ginn'; See Reactions

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan, the song 'Taare Ginn' about two people falling in love has definitely struck a chord with netizens as they took to social media to share their thoughts.
Dil Bechara,Sushant Singh Rajput,Sanjana Sanghi
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's upcoming film Dil Bechara has made headlines for various reasons. While the makers dropped the film's music album a few days ago, the song 'Taare Ginn's official music video released today. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan, the song about two people falling in love has definitely struck a chord with netizens as they took to social media to share their thoughts. 

Many others also fell in love with Sushant all over again as they hailed his performance and chemistry with co-star Sanjana Sanghi. Sharing glimpses of Sushant and Sanjana from the video, fans wrote, "my most favourite from the album is out now, and the video is as dreamy and aww-dorable as the song."  Another tweet read, "#TaareGinn  I cannot say, and I will not say That he is dead. He is just away. With a cheery smile, and a wave of the hand, He has wandered into an unknown land And left us dreaming how very fair It needs must be, since he lingers there. " 

Check out Twitter reactions to Taare Ginn:

Helmed by debut director Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is set to release on 24 July on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film will not just be limited to subscribers of the OTT platform but available to everyone. Have you heard Taare Ginn? It undoubtedly is one of the finest songs from AR Rahman's album. Check it out below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. 

