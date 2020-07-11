Dil Bechara: Farah Khan gives a glimpse of the hard work and talent of Sushant Singh Rajput in BTS video

Dil Bechara is the last release of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and the film is an adaptation of John Green’s popular novel, The Fault In Out Stars

After dropping the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Dil Bechara, yesterday, the makers of the film released the title track of the film, which was crooned by A R Rahman and choreographed by Farah Khan. While Twitter loves Sushant’s charm in the song, today, Farah Khan took to social media to share the behind the scenes video of the song and alongside the video, she wrote, “#makingofDilbecharatitletrack Sometimes we can’t let go of memories, becoz they r constant reminders of a great Story that we never expected to end..a glimpse of the hard work n talent of @sushantsinghrajput .. @castingchhabra n i thank you for the love this song is garnering….”

In the said video, we can see Sushant Singh rehearing for the song, and Farah choreographing the song, and at the end of the video, we see Sushant kiss Farah’s hand and that for us, was the highlight of the video because earlier, Farah Khan had shared that this song is special because one, it was the first time that she worked with Sushant and two, since it was a one shot song, Sushant nailed the perfectly and the only reward he wanted was food from her home.

Talking about the film, Dil Bechara is the last release of Sushant and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and while the film will mark the debut of Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green’s popular novel, The Fault In Out Stars.

Check out the video here:

Credits :Twitter

