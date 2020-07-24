Dil Bechara: Here’s what we know so far about Saif Ali Khan’s cameo in Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana’s film

As Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will release today, here are all the details so far that have been revealed about the cameo by Saif Ali Khan in the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final act on screen with Sanjana Sanghi will be seen in Dil Bechara that will premiere in just a few hours on DisneyPlus Hotstar. The film has an emotional value today for all the fans as Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer amid his fans. His untimely demise on June 14, 2020, shook up everyone and his fans are waiting to see his final act in Dil Bechara since it was announced. While Sushant and Sanjana will be seen as Manny and Kizie in the film, it has also been a known fact that Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing a pivotal cameo in their story.

While details of Saif Ali Khan’s role in Dil Bechara have been kept under wraps since the start, recently, in an interview to KoiMoi, Mukesh Chhabra, the director, revealed that his cameo will be a surprise for the audience. He further said, “Right now, we are not revealing anything about Saif, in any trailer, any promo. It’s a surprise! Just wait and watch.” Initially, when Saif had joined the cast of the film, he went to shoot with Sushant and Sanjana in Paris.

Back in February 2019, a daily reported that Saif Ali Khan had shot at Quai de l’Hotel-de-ville near Montmartre, where very few films have been shot. As per the same report, it was claimed that Saif will be seen playing the role of author Peter Van Houten, who in the original film The Fault In Our Stars was essayed by Willem Dafoe. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers about it. Meanwhile, if one goes to search the Wikipedia page of Dil Bechara, Saif’s character’s name is revealed to be Aftab Khan. However, fans did try to look for a glimpse of Saif in the over 2 minutes Dil Bechara trailer, but could not find him in it. Now, the details of the role will be out once the film premieres today at 7:30 PM.

Meanwhile, in the same interview with Mirror, Mukesh Chhabra had said that Saif gelled extremely well with the team and that they had a great time while shooting in Paris. Post Sushant’s untimely demise, Saif too was saddened and in a chat, he expressed what he felt about the late actor. Saif mentioned that he considered Sushant to be brighter than what he was when he joined films. Saif said, “He (Sushant) was polite to me and appreciated my guest appearance in the film. He wanted to talk about many topics like astronomy and philosophy.”

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is based on John Green’s book The Fault In Our Stars and it also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Sahid Vaid. It is premiering at 7:30 on July 24, 2020, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

