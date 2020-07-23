Dil Bechara: Imtiaz Ali is excited to see Sanjana Sanghi aka Rockstar’s ‘Little Mandy’ as Kizzie and so are we

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput, and Sanjana Sanghi will release digitally on July 24, 2020

As we speak, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Dil Bechara is just a day away from its digital release, and ahead of the film’s release, Imtiaz Ali, who directed Sanjana Sanghi in Rockstar, took to social media to share a still of Sanjana from the sets of Rockstar to send across his best wishes. Alongside a throwback photo, Imtiaz Ali wrote, “little Mandy from Rockstar is a big girl now!!! looking fwd...” Well, we are sure that Imtiaz Ali will be fondly looking forward to the film’s release as he would love to see how Sanjana has grown as an actor from Rockstar’s Mandy to Dil Bechara’s Kizzie.

That said, when the music album of Dil Bechara was released online, Sanjana Sanghi took to social media to express a sense of admiration for composer AR Rahman, because besides composing music for Dil Bechara, A R Rahman was also part of Rockstar and Sanjana reminisced how Mukesh Chhabra spotted her performing on stage in Delhi and while he asked her to audition for Mandy, little did she know that years later, Mukesh would cast her as the lead actress in his debut directorial film. By way of a social media post, Sanjana wrote, “At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to ‘audition’ then & there itself, and went on to cast me as “Mandy” in Rockstar. Many magical things happened during Rockstar, but one of the biggest was AR Rahman’s Sir’s music,” adding, “If you’d have told me 10 years later he’d bless my debut film as a lead actor Dil Bechara with his music on our album and background score with Mukesh directing me - it wasn’t even a dream I’d have ever dared to dream.”

Talking about Dil Bechara, the film is an official adaptation of John Green’s The Fault In Our Stars and during an interview, Mukesh Chhabra had said that while shooting for the film in Jamshedpur, once it so happened that Sushant started dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s songs in the middle of the road.

