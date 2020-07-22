  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dil Bechara Movie: Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong featuring Sanjana Sanghi to release online at THIS time

Dil Bechara is set to release on July 24. The Bollywood movie marks Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie. The movie also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead.
2100 reads Mumbai Updated: July 22, 2020 04:49 pm
Dil Bechara Movie: Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong featuring Sanjana Sanghi to release online at THIS timeDil Bechara Movie: Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong featuring Sanjana Sanghi to release online at THIS time
Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is set to release this Friday, July 24. The Bollywood film is an official remake of The Fault In Our Stars. The Indian version sees Sushant star opposite Sanjana Sanghi. As fans countdown to the release date, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chabbra has revealed the film's release time. The filmmaker revealed that they were making the release extra special. Taking to Instagram, he revealed that the film will premiere online at 7:30 pm, this Friday. 

"We want to make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput," he said, announcing that the film will release in India, USA, UK, and Canada simultaneously. He made the announcement with a motion poster of the movie. 

Check out his post below: 

Earlier today, Dil Bechara's music director AR Rahman joined the film's singers Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mohit Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Raja Kumari, Aditya Narayan, and other, along with lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya to pay a heartfelt and musical tribute to the late actor. 

Recently, the film's lead actress Sanjana spoke with Pinkvilla where she revealed her bond with Sushant on the sets of Dil Bechara. She addressed the #MeToo against Sushant that made the headlines when the film was being shot. Read all about it in the link below. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Instagram

