  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dil Bechara: Mukesh Chhabra made THIS promise to Sushant Singh Rajput which will never be fulfilled

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput, and debutante Sanjana Sanghi will release digitally on July 24.
1955 reads Mumbai
Dil Bechara: Mukesh Chhabra made THIS promise to Sushant Singh Rajput which will never be fulfilled Dil Bechara: Mukesh Chhabra made THIS promise to Sushant Singh Rajput which will never be fulfilled
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As we speak, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara, is just a few days away from release, and today, director of the film, Mukesh Chhabra got talking about how he wanted Sushant and actor Ansel Elgort together on stage during the trailer launch of the film. Well, for all those who don’t know, Dil Bechara is a remake of John Green’s The Fault In Our Stars and the American adaptation of the film starred Ansel and Shailene Woodley and while shooting for the film, Mukesh had promised Sushant to  bring Ansel for the launch of  the film. In a tweet, Mukesh revealed that he’d promised to bring Sushant and actor Ansel Elgort on stage together for the trailer launch of the film, but it could not happen.

In the tweet, Mukesh wrote in Hindi, “यार वह मेरा सपना था लेकिन कहते हैं न कि हर सपना पूरा नहीं होता. मैं दिल बेचारा के ट्रेलर लांच पर ansel elgort और सुशांत को एक मंच पर लाना चाहता था. यह मेरा सुशांत से वादा था. सब बहुत खुश हुए जब डेढ़ साल पहले ansel ने फिल्म के बारे में ट्वीट भी किया था.” Also, Mukesh revealed that Sushant couldn’t watch the complete film, but had seen it while dubbing.

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput, and debutante Sanjana Sanghi will release digitally on July 24.

Check out the trailer of Dil Bechara here:

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement