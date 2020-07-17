Dil Bechara: Mukesh Chhabra made THIS promise to Sushant Singh Rajput which will never be fulfilled

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput, and debutante Sanjana Sanghi will release digitally on July 24.

As we speak, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara, is just a few days away from release, and today, director of the film, Mukesh Chhabra got talking about how he wanted Sushant and actor Ansel Elgort together on stage during the trailer launch of the film. Well, for all those who don’t know, Dil Bechara is a remake of John Green’s The Fault In Our Stars and the American adaptation of the film starred Ansel and Shailene Woodley and while shooting for the film, Mukesh had promised Sushant to bring Ansel for the launch of the film. In a tweet, Mukesh revealed that he’d promised to bring Sushant and actor Ansel Elgort on stage together for the trailer launch of the film, but it could not happen.

In the tweet, Mukesh wrote in Hindi, “यार वह मेरा सपना था लेकिन कहते हैं न कि हर सपना पूरा नहीं होता. मैं दिल बेचारा के ट्रेलर लांच पर ansel elgort और सुशांत को एक मंच पर लाना चाहता था. यह मेरा सुशांत से वादा था. सब बहुत खुश हुए जब डेढ़ साल पहले ansel ने फिल्म के बारे में ट्वीट भी किया था.” Also, Mukesh revealed that Sushant couldn’t watch the complete film, but had seen it while dubbing.

