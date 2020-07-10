Dil Bechara Music Album: Mukesh Chhabra releases all 9 songs from Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi starrer

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra took to social media and shared a surprise with his fans as he revealed that the entire music album of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film is now out.

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra revealed a special surprise for fans on Friday along with the title track of the film. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, the makers of the film released the titled track 'Dil Bechara'. However, a few hours later, debut director Mukesh Chhabra took to Instagram and shared a surprise with his fans. He revealed that the entire music album for Dil Bechara is now out.

Sharing a picture on his Instagram Story, he captioned it, "Releasing the entire album for you all to listen to amazingly put together by the most talented maestro @arrahman I hope you love it as much as we do album has gone Live! Check out Dil Bechara-Original Motion Picture Soundtrack at https://wynk.in/u/N4dJy1Xb1 on Wynk Music." He also tweeted the same.

The Dil Bechara music album consists of nine songs in all with multiple artists like Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mohit Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Raja Kumari, Aditya Narayan, Shashaa Tirupati, Poorvi Koutish, Sanaa Moussa and Hriday Gattani having lent their voice to its soulful tracks.

Check it out:

Releasing the entire album for you all to listen to amazingly put together by the most talented maestro @arrahman I hope you love it as much as we do album has gone Live! Check out Dil Bechara-Original Motion Picture Soundtrack at https://t.co/KjjaO3QOuR on Wynk Music — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 10, 2020

While sharing the news of the title track's release on Twitter, AR Rahman had said, "#DilBecharaTitleTrack is a reflection of Manny’s lively soul and the way he brightens Kizie’s life with hope & love."

Listen to Dil Bechara's songs and let us know what you think about the same in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×