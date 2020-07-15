Dil Bechara Music Album Review: Taare Ginn to Friendzone, five AR Rahman songs that must be on your playlist

Considering Dil Bechara revolves around two cancer patients and their journeys, the songs surprisingly don't bog you down but are in fact a celebration of life.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is less than 10 days away from release and the makers have been treating fans with new songs and visuals since the release of its trailer. As for the trailer, the film which is heading to OTT, became the first-ever movie trailer to garner 10 million ‘likes’ on YouTube. It has also successfully beat 2019's most talked about film Avengers: Endgame in this regard. Inevitably, the film will be viewed from the lens of Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise which took place just a month ago.

A few days ago, debut director Mukesh Chhabra took to social media to share with his followers the entire music album of Dil Bechara. Composed by AR Rahman, the Dil Bechara music album consists of nine songs in all with multiple artists like Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mohit Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Raja Kumari, Aditya Narayan, Shashaa Tirupati, Poorvi Koutish, Sanaa Moussa and Hriday Gattani having lent their voice to its soulful tracks.

With award-winning music composer AR Rahman helming it, the album is a mix of fun, groovy and fresh songs that celebrate life. Considering the film revolves around two cancer patients and their journeys, the songs surprisingly don't bog you down but are in fact will instantly uplift your mood with its quirky lyrics and music.

So, here are five songs from the Dil Bechara music album that hits the right notes and should instantly be on your playlist:

Dil Bechara

The title track composed and sung by AR Rahman has already been loved by millions. A sweet and subtle track that is simply fresh and relatable with buzzwords like friendzone and 'like'. Not to forget the song is filmed with just Sushant, sporting a basketball jersey, and dancing solo to Farah Khan's choreography in an auditorium.

Mera Naam Kizie

Based on the two lead actors of the film Kizie and Manny, this fun song by Poorvi Koutish and Aditya Narayan can totally be imagined as the actors 'acting' in a cliche Hindi film setting as they introduce themselves. The lyrics which include words like 'Google, complicated and sample' will definitely bring a smile on your face.

Friendzone

A foot-tapping version of the title track Dil Bechara, Friendzone is sung by AR Rahman himself and is probably one of the most peppy and groovy tracks in the album. Don't forget to put your dancing shoes on while listening to this.

Main Tumhara

Given the film's subject, one could easily be mistaken to think that the film's music album would be full of songs that will leave your teary-eyed. However, AR Rahman has done exactly the opposite. Main Tumhara, by Jonita Gandhi and Hriday Gattani, is the only track that probably describes the emotional state of the characters. The song is not only soothing but its lyrics definitely will strike a chord.

Taare Ginn

This dreamy song by Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan is winner from the second it starts. Amitabh Bhattachrya's lyrics 'Taare ginn, Taare ginn, soye binn, saare ginn; yeh haseen mazaa hai yeh, mazaa hai ya, sazaa hai ye', will make you instantly fall in love with the song.

Releasing the entire album for you all to listen to amazingly put together by the most talented maestro @arrahman I hope you love it as much as we do album has gone Live! Check out Dil Bechara-Original Motion Picture Soundtrack at https://t.co/KjjaO3QOuR on Wynk Music — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 10, 2020

The other tracks include Khulke Jeene Ka, Afreeda, Maskhari and The Horizon of Saudade which are equally good. Don't miss out on 'Afreeda' as it's the only rap song in the mix by the widely acclaimed Raja Kumari. In all, Dil Bechara music album may not be extraordinary but its relatability to millennials with words like 'Friendzone' and 'likes' and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattachrya make it a rather enjoyable one.

