Dil Bechara: Saif Ali Khan calls late Sushant Singh Rajput talented; Says, ‘He was brighter than I was’

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will release digitally on July 24, 2020.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, while Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to mourn the death of the actor, Saif Ali Khan, who shared screen space with Sushant in Dil Bechara, recalled his experience of working with Sushant. Ahead of the release of Dil Bechara on OTT, Saif Ali Khan got talking about working with Sushant Singh Rajput and spending time with him on the sets of the film.

Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen in a cameo appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput's last project Dil Bechara, said that according to him, Sushant "had a bright future." Moving on, Saif Ali Khan described Sushant as ‘talented’ and ‘good looking’ and thought that he had a bright future. Recalling the times that Saif and Sushant spent on the sets while shooting for Dil Bechara, Saif said that Sushant was polite to him, and appreciated his guest appearance in the film. Besides his acting prowess, what Saif totally loved about Sushant was the fact that the late actor was interested in talking about philosophy and astronomy. Before signing off, Saif Ali Khan said that he felt that Sushant was brighter than him as he said, “I got the feeling he was brighter than I was.”

Talking about Dil Bechara, the film will release digitally on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and it will be available to both subscribers as well as non-subscribers of the streaming platform. Dil Bechara, which happens to be Sushant’s last film, is inspired by John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars. While Dil Bechara is directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, the film will see Sushant romance debutante Sanjana Sanghi.

Check out the poster of Dil Bechahara starring Sushant Singh Rajput here:

Credits :New Indian Express

